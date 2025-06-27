Mets reveal crushing Griffin Canning injury diagnosis

The New York Mets just suffered a gut punch that could derail the momentum they’d carefully rebuilt throughout the season.

Griffin Canning, the right-hander who revitalized his career in Queens, collapsed in pain after a pitch on Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t just a stumble. Canning’s left leg violently snapped after finishing his delivery, leaving players and fans frozen in shock.

The way he fell told the story long before the official diagnosis arrived.

Mets fans held their breath, clinging to hope that maybe it was a scare, not something devastating or long-term.

But by Friday afternoon, that hope shattered. The team confirmed every fan’s worst fear in one swift announcement.

Griffin Canning suffered a ruptured left Achilles and has been placed on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season.

Canning’s injury timeline puts more than one season in jeopardy

The timing couldn’t be worse. An Achilles tear in late June means Canning is done for 2025 and possibly delayed for 2026.

Pitchers don’t just throw with their arms—they drive off their legs. That landing foot is everything to repeatable mechanics.

For Canning, whose game depends on precise timing and repeatable delivery, this is a massive physical and mental hurdle.

Even after the tendon heals, regaining mound rhythm, balance, and stamina takes months of brutal work and setbacks.

The Mets found something real in Griffin Canning

What makes this injury sting so deeply is the incredible turnaround story Griffin Canning had started writing in Queens.

He arrived from the Angels with a 5.19 ERA, low expectations, and a cloudy role. The Mets saw potential others missed.

Through adjustments in pitch sequencing, attack angles, and pitch selection, Canning blossomed into a reliable starter.

He posted a 3.77 ERA, quietly anchoring the rotation even during one of its most inconsistent stretches in 2025.

It was clear he wasn’t just surviving—he was excelling with finesse, working corners and disrupting timing with surgical command and with his ‘backwards’ strategy.

Losing Canning leaves a major hole in the Mets’ rotation

Now, without Canning, the Mets face serious rotational questions heading into the teeth of the summer schedule.

David Peterson has been steady. Clay Holmes is intriguing. But Canning brought veteran presence with a sharp, cerebral edge.

Replacing him isn’t just about finding innings—it’s about finding someone who can manage damage and pitch deep into games, especially during a time in which the Mets are already down three starters: Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and Sean Manaea.

The front office may now need to explore trades or fast-track a prospect just to tread water in the wild-card chase.

A personal and professional loss for Canning

For Canning, this injury isn’t just a professional setback—it’s a devastating personal blow after a long path back to relevance.

He had reshaped his career like a sculptor working with broken clay, molding something new from something nearly forgotten.

Now, that sculpture has cracked. But it’s not beyond repair. Recovery will be slow, painful, and full of uncertainty.

Yet if there’s one thing Canning’s journey proves, it’s that he knows how to fight through failure and find a second act.

What’s next for the Mets and Canning?

The Mets must regroup quickly. Their playoff hopes now rest on a rotation with less margin for error and fewer known quantities.

Internally, someone will be asked to step into Canning’s spot—but the Mets may need to act externally before the deadline.

Some of the options are Blade Tidwell, Nolan McLean, and Brandon Sproat, in order of likelihood.

As for Griffin Canning, his 2025 is over—but his story isn’t. The right-hander earned respect, belief, and a second chance.

And when he returns, it will be with a deeper understanding of what it takes not just to pitch—but to persevere.

