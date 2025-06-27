Mets star infielder will return on Friday; struggling slugger optioned to Triple-A

Just when the New York Mets seemed to find a rhythm, Mark Vientos is back—and his return could tilt everything again.

The 25-year-old third baseman confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be activated ahead of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That confirmation ends weeks of speculation as he wrapped up a minor league rehab stint following a nagging hamstring strain.

Jared Young Sent Down, Mauricio Gets a Stay

The roster move came with a mild surprise. Jared Young—not Ronny Mauricio—was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room.

Young simply didn’t do enough to stake his claim, logging just a 79 wRC+ over 44 plate appearances. His bat lacked pop, and he didn’t offer much defensively to compensate.

Ronny Mauricio, however, remains, despite struggling himself to the tune of a 91 wRC+. That decision speaks volumes about how the Mets view both short- and long-term value at the position.

Vientos Struggled in 2025—But His Ceiling Remains Intriguing

Mark Vientos hasn’t looked like himself this season. A 93 wRC+ isn’t disastrous, but it feels underwhelming given expectations.

This time last year, Vientos looked like a breakout star in the making. He posted a 133 wRC+ and crushed 27 home runs in the majors.

In 2025, though, he hasn’t had the same confidence—or consistent playing time—to reestablish that groove.

Bottom of the Order, Top of the Potential

Manager Carlos Mendoza is likely to slot Vientos toward the bottom of the order initially. That’s smart—not as a punishment, but as a reset.

Think of it like a musician trying to find his rhythm again after injury—sometimes the stage lights need to dim before they shine brighter.

If Vientos even flirts with last year’s production, the Mets lineup becomes a far scarier puzzle for opposing pitchers.

Three’s Company: Vientos, Mauricio, and Baty on One Roster

Perhaps the most fascinating element of this shuffle is what it means for the team’s future core. Mendoza acknowledged it could happen—now it has.

Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Brett Baty are all on the same major league roster, at the same time. For a team walking the tightrope between development and contention, that’s a daring balancing act.

Baty has had his ups and downs, and Mauricio is still finding his MLB footing. The challenge now lies in getting each of them enough reps to prove themselves.

A Logjam or a Launchpad?

The trio’s presence raises legitimate questions: Can they coexist without stunting each other’s growth? Who will seize the moment?

It’s a meritocracy now. Whoever hits will play—simple as that. That pressure could either forge diamonds or expose flaws.

Vientos knows this might be his best chance to re-establish himself in the Mets’ long-term plans. The clock isn’t ticking loudly yet—but it’s ticking.

This Is the Time for Vientos to Reclaim His Narrative

The injury was a setback. The inconsistent playing time before it didn’t help. But now Mark Vientos is healthy—and out of excuses.

The Mets aren’t just evaluating results. They’re watching energy, approach, adaptability—everything that separates a placeholder from a fixture.

If Vientos rediscovers the swing that once turned heads, he won’t just stay in the lineup—he might help carry it.

