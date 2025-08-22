Mets reunite with catcher on a minor league deal

The New York Mets were dealt a gut punch when Francisco Alvarez, their promising young catcher, suffered a thumb injury a few days ago.

Alvarez has a UCL sprain in his right thumb that requires surgery, but he’s determined to fight through the pain.

His willingness to delay surgery shows his grit, though the team knows the situation could unravel quickly.

For now, Alvarez is sidelined for days, possibly weeks, depending on how his thumb responds to treatment and rest. The Mets promoted Luis Torrens into everyday catching duties, while Hayden Senger was recalled to provide depth as his backup.

Neither option brings the same upside Alvarez offered at the plate, leaving the lineup weaker.

What makes Alvarez’s absence sting even more is how well he was hitting before the setback. The young slugger had begun heating up offensively, showing flashes of the star hitter many believe he can become.

Losing him at this moment feels like a perfectly timed gut punch, taking the wind out of the Mets’ sails.

Organizational Depth Gets Tested

Catching depth is always fragile, and the Mets are quickly learning how little margin they have behind Alvarez.

Torrens has some experience, and Senger provides defensive stability, but there’s little proven offense between them.

The front office realized reinforcements were needed to withstand the grind of a long season.

In response, the Mets signed a familiar name to help ease the burden. According to Will Sammon, catcher Ali Sánchez agreed to a minor league deal with the club.

The veteran has bounced between several organizations, but he once began his journey in the Mets’ system. Now, after nearly a decade away, he’s back where it all started.

Ali Sánchez Comes Full Circle

Sánchez’s baseball story began in 2014 when he debuted at the rookie level for the Mets. After years of slow but steady progress, he finally reached the majors in 2020, collecting just 10 plate appearances.

His time in New York was short, but it set the foundation for a career defined by resilience and constant travel.

Since leaving Queens, Sánchez has become a journeyman, wearing the uniforms of the Cardinals, Tigers, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Marlins, Blue Jays, and Red Sox.

Just four days ago, Boston designated him for assignment, forcing him to look for another opportunity. That search brought him back to Flushing, a fitting full-circle chapter for his career.

Returning to the Mets doesn’t guarantee Sánchez much playing time, but it offers familiarity and stability at a moment of need.

While he’s unlikely to see extended major league action, his experience and knowledge make him valuable insurance.

Baseball seasons are unpredictable marathons, and having an extra veteran behind the plate is never wasted.

Why the Move Matters

On the surface, Sánchez may look like nothing more than organizational depth. Yet, depth can often separate contenders from pretenders over a 162-game grind.

The Mets know that every inning caught takes a physical toll, and Sánchez provides the kind of reliability you don’t fully appreciate until disaster strikes.

In a way, his signing is like keeping a spare tire in your trunk. You hope you’ll never need it, but when a blowout happens on the highway, you’re grateful it’s there. The Mets now have a safety net if things get even thinner behind the plate.

