Mets refused to meet Twins’ astronomical asking price for top reliever at the deadline

The New York Mets knew they needed bullpen help at the trade deadline, but their strategy carried a deliberate touch of restraint.

Rather than making a headline-grabbing splash, the front office opted for reinforcements like Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley, and Gregory Soto.

Each addition brought a defined role, giving Edwin Díaz, Reed Garrett, and others some much-needed support in high-leverage situations.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Jhoan Duran was the dream addition

For weeks, many fans and analysts believed the Mets were hunting an elite name, and one target stood tallest: Jhoan Duran.

The Minnesota Twins closer was not just a luxury but potentially a season-shifting acquisition, given his reputation as one of the five best relievers in baseball. His move to a division rival instead left Mets supporters with a sour taste.

When the Phillies landed Duran in a blockbuster deal, it felt like a power play in the arms race. Philadelphia surrendered prized prospects Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait, underscoring how steep the Twins’ asking price had become.

For the Mets, this was a moment of decision—push all chips into the middle, or hold firm to their long-term blueprint.

Why the Mets refused to budge

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Minnesota tried to pry away at least one of New York’s top five prospects.

The list included Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Carson Benge. But the Mets made their stance clear: none of those names would be on the table for Duran.

TRENDING: The Twins wanted one of Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams or Carson Benge but the Mets wouldn't trade any of them for Jhoan Duran, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/Q9811Scfes — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) August 21, 2025

That decision speaks volumes about the Mets’ broader vision. McLean, who just debuted in the majors, dazzled after tearing through Double-A and Triple-A lineups.

His fastball-sweeper combination has already given fans a glimpse of a future rotation anchor. For a franchise often criticized for short-term fixes, protecting McLean felt like an act of patience rarely seen in Queens.

Prospects too valuable to risk

Brandon Sproat has also shown electric stuff, striking out 57 batters over his last nine Triple-A outings while maintaining a 2.05 ERA.

His trajectory screams “frontline starter,” and the Mets simply couldn’t justify mortgaging that potential. When you’re building for sustainable contention, a single reliever—even one as dominant as Duran—might not outweigh years of cost-controlled upside.

Jonah Tong’s recent promotion to Triple-A underscored how quickly his stock is climbing. His debut outing there looked effortless, a reminder that internal development sometimes rivals outside splashes.

Carson Benge, meanwhile, has the makings of the team’s future center fielder, showing polish and poise far beyond his years. Throw in Jett Williams, another elite blue-chip piece, and it becomes clear why New York refused to budge.

The sting of watching Duran thrive in Philadelphia

Still, the optics sting. Duran has wasted no time proving his worth in Philadelphia. He carries a sparkling 1.80 ERA for the season and hasn’t allowed a single run in 5.2 innings since becoming the Phillies’ closer.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Every pitch he throws at Citizens Bank Park feels like a direct reminder of what the Mets passed on.

This situation resembles a high-stakes poker game: the Mets kept their cards close, unwilling to fold their future for an immediate win.

The Phillies, conversely, shoved in their chips, betting on Duran as the piece that could swing October baseball. Time will tell which approach proves wiser.

Betting on tomorrow instead of today

For now, New York can only hope their young core validates the decision.

If McLean evolves into a rotation centerpiece, if Sproat continues mowing down hitters, if Benge patrols center field with star-caliber defense, then standing firm will look like foresight instead of hesitation.

But until that unfolds, every Duran strikeout in a Phillies uniform is bound to feel like salt in the wound.

READ MORE: Mets ace has hit a wall at the worst possible time