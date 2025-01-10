Mets reportedly offered a three-year deal with opt outs for key free agent

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets want first baseman and star free agent Pete Alonso back. That’s a league-wide assumption at this point, and the player is eager to return. However, there is a substantial gap in what the organization is willing to offer and what the slugger is willing to settle for.

Ideally, Alonso would want a contract of at least five or six years, while the Mets think that the market conditions don’t favor first basemen and are reluctant to offer as many years.

The Mets are willing to offer Pete Alonso opt-outs in his new deal

According to a recent report by Jim Duquette, the player’s camp is willing to propose a unique contract structure to the Mets that might give the Polar Bear the ability to get a high salary in 2025 and re-enter the market after the World Series thanks to opt-outs:

“Pete Alonso’s camp has offered the Mets a three-year deal with opt-outs, per @JimDuquetteGMThis deal is only available to the Mets at this moment, per Duquette,” SNY posted on X.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso wants the Mets to agree to the Cody Bellinger deal

Think of the contract that Cody Bellinger signed after the 2023 campaign: three years, $80 million, with an opt-out clause after every season. It could give the Mets a chance to keep a top slugger for the middle of their lineup for at least a season, and Alonso the opportunity to test the market again (with a better read of it) if he succeeds.

Alonso remains one of the greatest power hitters in the game, having hit 34 home runs in 2024 for the Mets and 224 for his career. He has accumulated a career .853 OPS and is an annual threat to hit 40 round-trippers. On top of that, he is a proven postseason star, which would give the Mets three such players with Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Retaining Alonso gives the Mets the best chance to win and make a deep postseason run in 2025.