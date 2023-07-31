Mets reportedly interested in Twins outfielder via trade

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have been a disappointment in 2023. The blue and orange are 50-55 and 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. With their struggles, the Amazins have already begun to sell at this year’s deadline.

General manager Billy Eppler has already shipped out closer David Robertson and superstar starting pitcher Max Scherzer with more players expected to be on their way out in the next 24 hours.

However, this has not stopped the Mets from looking toward trades that would benefit the roster in 2024, and according to reports, they may have found a match with the Minnesota Twins.

The Mets are interested in Trevor Larnach

According to Dan Hayes of the Athletic, the Mets are interested in acquiring the 26-year-old outfielder.

After being drafted in the 40th round out of high school, Larnach decided to head to college and played three seasons at Oregon State, where he played a crucial role in the Beavers’ 2018 College World Series victory.

The Twins selected Larnach 20th overall in the first round of the 2018 draft. The California native quickly rose through the minor leagues and eventually became a top 100 prospect.

Larnach made his MLB debut in 2021 and played in 79 games, slashing .233/.322/.350 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs before returning to Triple-A for the remainder of the season.

The California native spent most of 2022 in the Major Leagues, appearing in 51 games, slashing .231/.306/.406 with five home runs and 18 RBIs before undergoing season-ending surgery on a core muscle.

In 2023 the 26-year-old has split time between Triple-A and the big leagues. In 50 games with the Twins, Larnach has slashed .216/.314/.401 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.

Larnach is currently back in Triple-A, as the Twins’ outfield depth has left the California native as the odd man out.

Regardless of whether the Mets trade for Larnach or not, the team seems to be changing their philosophy from veteran free agents to young, controllable players, which should make the flushing faithful ecstatic.