Mets reportedly interested in Marlins’ breakout pitcher

The New York Mets are finally getting Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea back, but they know that’s far from a complete fix.

Senga, their ace, and Manaea, a reliable mid-rotation arm, are both expected to return this week after extended absences.

But despite that boost, the Mets’ rotation still feels like it’s held together with duct tape and prayers at times.

The injury list remains crowded with Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Christian Scott still sidelined.

For a team trying to put some ground between them and the Philadelphia Phillies at the top of the NL East, surviving with bullpen games and emergency call-ups won’t cut it.

New York has turned to fringe arms like Brandon Waddell and Justin Hagenman, asking for outs they were never supposed to get.

That experience has reinforced one lesson: depth isn’t a luxury — it’s survival. Especially in Flushing.

A Rotation Rescue from the South?

The Mets, per multiple reports, are scouring the market — especially the bullpen — but their eyes may also drift toward Miami.

According to Francys Romero, the Mets have expressed strong interest in Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera isn’t just another arm. He’s electric — a flame-throwing 27-year-old with a 3.33 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 78.1 innings.

Mets Batflip reported the interest on X, noting Cabrera’s team-friendly control through 2026 makes him an even bigger draw.

When healthy and throwing strikes, Cabrera has the raw stuff to dominate. Few starting pitchers generate more velocity on fastballs.

This season, he’s begun to rein in his once-erratic command, and the results have been eye-opening across the league.

Cabrera’s Ceiling Could Rise Even Higher in Queens

There’s a reason the Mets are intrigued — and it’s not just the numbers. It’s the potential for something even greater.

New York’s pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has a growing reputation for unlocking another level in talented but inconsistent arms.

Think of Cabrera like a classic muscle car that just needs a better mechanic — and Hefner might be that guy.

The Mets’ development staff believes they could help Cabrera maintain his improved control while tapping into more strikeout upside.

That combination — high heat, developing command, and youth — fits perfectly into a rotation that’s aging and injury-prone.

The Cost of Controllable Talent

Of course, pitchers like Edward Cabrera don’t come cheap. The Marlins reportedly want a substantial return, and rightly so.

He’s not a rental. Cabrera’s contract status gives Miami leverage, and they’re likely to capitalize on a thin pitching market.

If the Mets are serious, they’ll need to dip into their minor league well — possibly parting with top-15 prospects or MLB-ready bats.

Names like Drew Gilbert or Luisangel Acuña may come up in negotiations, though the Mets would likely resist dealing either.

Still, it’s not about 2025 alone. Cabrera could easily anchor the Mets’ rotation in 2026 if things click.

Strategic Thinking or Wishful Dreaming?

It’s unclear whether the Mets are aggressively pursuing Cabrera or just monitoring. Either way, the interest is telling.

Even as Senga and Manaea return, the front office knows it needs more than short-term patches to stay afloat.

They’re building something for 2025, and perhaps 2026 — and Cabrera fits that long-term blueprint better than most.

With the Marlins looking to rebuild and the Mets aiming to reload, both teams could benefit from a well-structured deal.

If Cabrera ends up in Queens, it could be the kind of deadline move we remember years from now.

