Mets reportedly exploring trade for Athletics’ elite power hitter

The New York Mets know they’re in striking distance—and this trade deadline might be the moment to go all-in.

With the NL East title up for grabs, the Mets are positioning themselves to make a serious push. But to do that, they’ll need more than just momentum.

July 31 is quickly approaching, and New York has clear needs to address if they want to fend off the Phillies.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Power Bat on the Radar: Brent Rooker Emerges

According to reports, the Mets could be exploring a deal for Athletics slugger Brent Rooker to power up their offense.

The Mets could explore a trade for Brent Rooker, potentially sending a package of prospects to the A’s to help accelerate their rebuild, per @Joelsherman1 ? pic.twitter.com/HjJ2KwfD49 — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) July 24, 2025

Rooker, a pure designated hitter by trade, isn’t what the Mets need defensively—but his bat tells a different story.

He’s already crushed 21 homers this season and owns a 133 wRC+, continuing the tear he started back in 2023.

Between 2023 and 2024, Rooker has launched 69 home runs and is on pace to eclipse 30 again in 2025.

For a Mets lineup that’s solid but not terrifying, adding Rooker could be the spark to ignite an elite-tier offense.

A Potential Fit Among Mets Sluggers

Picture this: Brent Rooker hitting between Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, with Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo lurking nearby.

That’s not just depth—it’s danger. It’s the kind of middle-order that forces pitchers into high-stress innings every single night.

The Mets currently rank sixth in MLB in wRC+, sitting at 109. That’s good—but not good enough to instill fear in the souls of opposing pitchers.

Adding Rooker might be the difference between a Wild Card exit and a legitimate World Series shot.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Contract Makes Rooker Even More Appealing

One of the most enticing things about Brent Rooker isn’t just his bat—it’s his contract.

He’s locked into a five-year, $60 million deal with the A’s, a steal in today’s market for a slugger of his caliber.

That cost certainty makes him a long-term weapon, not just a rental. It also gives the Mets flexibility for future offseasons.

Think of it like finding a classic car in pristine condition at a yard sale price—it won’t stay available long.

Mets Could Build Enticing Trade Package

If Oakland is serious about rebuilding, New York has the prospect capital to make this happen.

Several promising arms are emerging in the Mets’ farm system, which could appeal to the pitching-starved A’s.

Names like Blade Tidwell, Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong, among others, could be enough to start the conversation.

While a deal isn’t close, the framework for a win-win swap is there for these two franchises.

Beyond Rooker: Mets Still Eyeing Bullpen and CF

Of course, the Mets’ front office isn’t putting all their eggs in one basket.

They’re still actively looking for bullpen reinforcements and a true center fielder.

Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea coming back helps the rotation, but depth remains an issue in a 162-game grind.

Rooker might be the headliner, but don’t be surprised if the Mets get aggressive across multiple fronts.

A Smart Gamble in a Tight NL Race

The NL East could come down to inches, and the Mets know they can’t afford to sit still at the deadline.

Trading for Brent Rooker would be a bold swing—one with the potential to change the trajectory of their season.

His defense may be limited, but his power at the plate could be exactly what the Mets need to separate from the pack.

He won’t solve every need, but he could make the Mets a lot scarier in October—and that alone makes him worth the call.

READ MORE: Left-hander has given Mets a shot in the arm since returning from injury