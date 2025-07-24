Left-hander has given Mets a shot in the arm since returning from injury

For months, the New York Mets waited—quietly, desperately—for something to go right in their rotation. That moment finally arrived.

Sean Manaea’s season was delayed by an oblique strain that lingered far longer than expected, dating back to spring training.

For a team that handed him $75 million over three years, the silence around his absence grew louder with every missed turn in the rotation.

But since returning in mid-July, Manaea hasn’t just rejoined the Mets—he’s re-anchored them.

Dominant Outing Caps Off Critical Series Sweep

In Wednesday’s win, Sean Manaea delivered five brilliant innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing just two hits.

He struck out five, walked two, and navigated high-stress innings with the poise of someone who’s done this countless times before. It wasn’t too long, but it was exactly what the Mets needed to finish off a sweep.

His fastball command was sharp, his breaking stuff danced, and the confidence was obvious. It was the kind of performance that silences trade deadline desperation.

Three Appearances, One Steadying Force

Manaea’s numbers since rejoining the club are eye-popping. In just 12.1 innings, he’s posted a 2.19 ERA with 18 strikeouts.

Sean Manaea since his return:



12.1 IP | 2.19 ERA | 18 K



He’s allowed only eight hits and walked four, quickly becoming one of the few trustworthy arms in an otherwise volatile Mets rotation. His debut featured a multi-inning relief outing, and he’s now excelled in back-to-back starts.

For a team battling injuries and inconsistencies across the board, having Manaea step in and deliver this level of production is like finding a compass in the fog.

The Long Road Back from Injury

Oblique injuries are brutal—especially for pitchers—and Manaea’s was no exception. The pain lingered longer than expected.

He had multiple setbacks throughout the spring and early summer. And for a high-priced free-agent signing, every delay added another layer of scrutiny.

But to his credit, Manaea remained patient. He trusted the process, leaned into his rehab, and never rushed back. Now, the Mets are reaping the benefits of that discipline.

Manaea’s Track Record Suggests This Is Real

This run isn’t just a hot streak—it’s Sean Manaea being who he’s always been: a reliable, often underrated, left-handed starter.

Last season, he logged a 3.47 ERA across 181.2 innings, striking out 184 and walking just 63. That workload, that consistency—it’s what the Mets hoped for when they invested in him.

Even across his full career, Manaea owns a 3.99 ERA—a number that reflects his ability to pitch competitively, even when his stuff isn’t elite. His approach, mechanics, and mentality keep him in games longer than many think possible.

Mets Rotation Finally Finds a Pillar

Carlos Mendoza and David Stearns have watched this rotation struggle to put together five healthy bodies for months. But Manaea’s return changes things.

He doesn’t need to be Jacob deGrom. He just needs to keep being this version of himself—a stabilizer. A guy who gives five to six strong innings and sets the tone.

That alone shifts the Mets’ trade deadline calculus.

No Longer “Ace or Bust” at the Deadline

Before Manaea’s return, the Mets were thought to be chasing a frontline starter. Now? The urgency for a top-tier arm has cooled.

They may still pursue depth, but Manaea’s emergence gives them flexibility. He’s given the front office breathing room.

It’s like finding an umbrella right before the downpour—you still may need a raincoat, but you’re not soaked anymore.

Manaea’s presence doesn’t eliminate the need to add a starter, but it means the team can pivot. They can target cost-controlled arms or innings-eaters instead of mortgaging the farm for a headline-grabbing ace.

A Well-Timed Revival for a Team on the Edge

As the Mets try to claw back into the playoff picture, they need arms they can trust. Manaea is showing he can be that guy.

Every inning he throws gives the bullpen a break. Every start he makes relieves pressure on the front office to make a splash.

And with the trade deadline looming, the Mets suddenly have more options—and more hope—than they did just weeks ago.

