Mets relishing in newest superstar’s fit in New York

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Mets players and personnel love the way that superstar slugger Juan Soto is fitting in with the team.

Mets: Juan Soto has been a consummate teammate thus far

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand shared quotes from several Mets players who raved about Soto as a teammate and leader. Manager Carlos Mendoza said:

“When you watch him in the weight room and you watch him in the cages, guys are asking him questions; how open he is to share his knowledge. Some of the things that he does in the batter’s box or when he’s preparing, just watching him go about it, he’s very humble and very open,” Mendoza raved.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets star pitcher David Peterson also chipped in on Soto, saying:

“It’s personality. He’s tried to get to know all the guys and tried to do everything to get himself acclimated. He’s been awesome to have around in the clubhouse,” Peterson said.

Mets: Soto’s team-friendly aura may foster success in 2025

A major reason why Soto chose to join the Mets in free agency this offseason was because of their attractive team-friendly organization from the top down. Now, the 26-year-old is adding to that dynamic.

Soto has been seen throughout Spring Training laughing and building camaraderie with teammates like Starling Marte. He’s been a seamless fit as many have attested to.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That only complements his on-the-field excellence. The former 2019 World Series champion owns a .400 batting average with two home runs, five RBIs, and 13 total bases across 15 at-bats in Spring Training this year.

Soto could very well lead the Mets in home runs and batting average next season. His incredible prowess at the plate figures to rub off on his teammates just as much as his leadership and personality. All will be vital toward the Mets carrying over an infectious clubhouse spirit that helped will them to the 2024 NLCS. With Soto on board, they’re hoping that 2025 ends in a Fall Classic win.