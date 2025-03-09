Mets star catcher suffers fractured hand; will miss 6-to-8 weeks

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ injuries continue to mount, as MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Sunday morning that catcher Francisco Alvarez will miss 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand that will require surgery.

Mets’ to be without Francisco Alvarez after hand fracture

Losing Alvarez is massive for New York, as he was set to be their everyday catcher and was hoping for a breakout season after a down year in 2024. Alvarez now joins starting pitchers Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) as key Mets players who will miss a significant amount of time.

Last season, Alvarez’s power numbers dropped but he still contributed 11 home runs in 100 games with an OPS+ of 101. He blasted 25 home runs in 2023 and quickly established himself as an elite young player to make a part of their future.

The Mets envisioned placing him in the middle of the lineup to serve as protection for their stars Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso, but now they will have to navigate life without him for some time.

Luis Torrens will now get a big opportunity with the Mets

Luis Torrens will now get the opportunity to become the Mets’ everyday starting catcher until Alvarez is good to return. He and Alvarez were expected to be the only two catchers on the roster before Alvarez’s injury, so New York will now need to call up another catcher to backup Torrens.

Last season, Torrens appeared in 47 games and hit .229 with three home runs as the backup to Alvarez. Despite the lack of offensive production, he is very solid behind the plate defensively, and the hope is that he will work well with the pitching staff to create a strong tandem.

The Mets’ big season is already being faced with adversity, so it is now a next man up mentality for them until they can get healthier as the season progresses.