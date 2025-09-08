Mets rehabbing starter suffers setback: ‘He’s running out of time’

The New York Mets believed Tylor Megill could provide crucial pitching depth, but his latest setback has cast serious doubt on that hope.

At the beginning of the season, Megill looked like a breakout star, posting a sparkling 1.74 ERA in March and April.

He gave the Mets early stability, throwing strikes with confidence and flashing the kind of talent that made him such a fan favorite.

But much like a firework that burns bright before quickly fading, Megill’s momentum slowed, and injury soon darkened his progress.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

An injury that changed the course of the season

In mid-June, Megill was sidelined with a right elbow sprain, derailing his season and forcing him into a grueling recovery process.

Fans kept hope alive as the pitcher battled back, beginning rehab outings and inching closer toward a long-awaited return to the mound.

That optimism was cut short when manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Megill experienced troubling tightness while throwing secondary pitches a few days ago.

The Mets quickly shut him down and sent him back to New York for imaging, a sobering sign of how serious this is.

Carlos Mendoza said Tylor Megill felt tightness throwing secondary pitches in his rehab start and has been sent back to New York for imaging and is shut down from throwing



When asked about a potential return this season: "We're running out of time" pic.twitter.com/UUtSBEV3Ub — SNY (@SNYtv) September 8, 2025

Mendoza’s words reveal the difficult truth

Mendoza didn’t outright confirm his season is over, but his carefully chosen words painted a very clear and concerning picture.

When asked about Megill’s chances to return, Mendoza’s blunt response said everything: “We’re running out of time.”

Those words sting because Megill wasn’t just another arm — he represented a bridge between experience and youthful pitching promise.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets’ rotation without Megill

This season, Megill compiled a 3.95 ERA over 68.1 innings, proving he could still contribute as a reliable rotation piece.

The Mets’ current staff features veterans like Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson, paired with young arms Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat.

While the group has performed admirably, the rotation remains fragile, and depth was exactly where Megill could have mattered most.

Kodai Senga remains in the minors, working his way back, making Megill’s potential return as either starter or reliever invaluable.

Now, those plans are gone, and the Mets must rely entirely on the arms already present to weather the stretch run.

Time slipping away for 2025

For Megill, the timing of this setback couldn’t be worse, as 2025 is slipping further away with every missed week.

Elbow issues are rarely simple, and for pitchers, they often mean prolonged uncertainty that hangs like a shadow over careers.

Mets fans had hoped for a comeback, but instead they’re left facing the harsh possibility that Megill may not return at all.

At his best, Megill carried the look of a dependable middle-rotation starter, the kind of player who can stabilize chaotic stretches.

Now, the harsh reality is that his season is likely finished, and his role for 2025 remains painfully unclear.

Just like a promising novel missing its final chapters, Megill’s story feels unfinished, yet the ending might already be written.

READ MORE: Mark Vientos’ stunning resurgence vastly improves Mets’ lineup