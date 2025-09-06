Mark Vientos’ stunning resurgence vastly improves Mets’ lineup

The New York Mets needed a spark, and Mark Vientos has suddenly become the fire that reignited their offense.

In 2024, Vientos captured attention with 27 home runs, a 132 wRC+, and clutch postseason heroics that carried the Mets deep.

This year, however, his bat went quiet for months, leaving fans wondering if his breakout campaign had been a fleeting illusion.

By the All-Star break, Vientos carried just an 80 wRC+, a steep fall from grace that made his future seem uncertain.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mets stick with Vientos through struggles

Patience is often rare in today’s game, but the Mets never fully gave up on Vientos despite his frustrating start.

They kept him in the mix, trusting the same raw power that once made him a postseason weapon would resurface eventually.

The decision looks brilliant now. Vientos has rediscovered his swing, and the Mets lineup has grown considerably more dangerous.

A resurgence backed by numbers

Currently, Vientos owns a .245/.298/.441 slash line with 16 homers and a 106 wRC+, steady yet far from overwhelming.

But those numbers only tell part of the story. Ten of his homers have come in his last 30 games, where he’s slugging .643.

During August, he posted a red-hot 167 wRC+, and September hasn’t slowed him down, holding strong at 149 and climbing.

His streaky nature can frustrate at times, but when he’s locked in, Vientos transforms the Mets into a completely different offense.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Why Vientos matters for the Mets

Baseball teams often resemble chess boards, and Vientos is a queen-like piece, unpredictable yet capable of changing everything instantly.

He may not provide defensive value, but his bat alone makes him indispensable, especially for a team with postseason aspirations.

When Vientos is driving the ball with authority, pitchers have fewer places to hide against the heart of New York’s lineup.

Add him alongside Francisco Alvarez, freshly back from the injured list, and suddenly the Mets’ offense has serious bite again.

Confidence fueling his swing

The most telling sign of Vientos’ resurgence is not only the numbers, but the confidence that now radiates from him.

After blasting his 16th home run on Friday, Vientos described his swing with a level of conviction fans hadn’t heard in months.

“I think that’s my A-plus swing,” he told Metsmetized Online, highlighting his ability to drive a fastball the opposite way with authority.

The quote revealed a hitter no longer second-guessing himself, but instead hunting pitches with purpose and executing consistently.

What comes next

If Vientos maintains this level, the Mets have a legitimate power threat who can carry stretches of offense almost single-handedly.

For a team eyeing October, that weapon is invaluable, the kind of bat that flips games and rattles postseason opponents quickly.

It’s not about the full season line anymore—it’s about timing, and Vientos seems to be peaking when the Mets need him most.

READ MORE: Mets’ catcher ‘doesn’t have time’ to think about pain and is focusing on two things: ‘Play and win’