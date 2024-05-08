Mets re-sign veteran RHP and designate Max Kranick for assignment

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have brought back righty Yohan Ramirez for his second stint with the team in 2024 and designated RHP Max Kranick for assignment.

Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com reported the news on Monday, saying this about Ramirez’s minor league situation for the remainder of the year:

“The move to claim Ramirez comes less than a month after the Mets themselves designated Ramirez for assignment and traded him to Baltimore in exchange for cash. Ramirez is out of minor league options, so he’ll head right to the big league bullpen,” Adams noted.

Mets claim Yohan Ramirez off waivers for relief support

Sep 29, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is hit by a pitch from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Ramirez was optioned by the Mets already this season before they dealt him to the O’s. No longer having options for the year, he will look to reclaim his spot in relief for the Mets behind closer Edwin Diaz.

The Dominican posted an 11.81 ERA and 2.438 WHIP in three appearances for New York before moving to the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez allowed two runs after spelling for Tylor Megill in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on March 31 and five runs in their 9-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on April 6. He owns an 8.74 ERA on the campaign after appearing five more times for the Orioles this year. He’ll look to clean up his efficiency on the mound with this second chance the Mets have given him.

Mets option Max Kranick to the minors after not making a big league appearance in 2024

Meanwhile, Kranick has yet to appear for the Mets in 2024. The last time he was seen came in the 2022 season when he played in five innings over two appearances with a 1.200 WHIP and four strikeouts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets claimed Kranick off of waivers in January and are hoping that he’ll clean up his 4.30 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, and 13 K’s across six minor league games in the minors this season with more time in the Triple-A ranks.