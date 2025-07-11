Mets’ prospect is turning heads in Triple-A — can he become a factor in the second half?

For the New York Mets, the 2025 season has brought more questions than answers—especially on the pitching depth front. But quietly, in the often-overlooked corners of Triple-A Syracuse, Brandon Sproat might be carving out a real opportunity.

The 24-year-old right-hander has had his ups and downs this season, posting a 4.61 ERA across 80 innings. At first glance, those numbers don’t scream “future ace.” But context is everything in baseball—especially at the Triple-A level.

Growth Hidden Beneath the Surface

Triple-A is often a gauntlet for young arms, with hitter-friendly parks and inconsistent defense muddying the waters. For Sproat, it’s been a steep learning curve.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, he was shelled for a 7.53 ERA in just under 30 innings, looking overwhelmed more often than not.

This season’s 4.61 mark may not dazzle, but it signals undeniable growth. In fact, his 96 ERA- suggests he’s actually performing slightly better than the average pitcher in that chaotic league environment.

That kind of quiet improvement is often how it begins for prospects. Baseball isn’t linear, and Sproat’s trajectory shows a pitcher learning how to survive at the highest levels of the minors.

Dominance in the Details

Over his last three outings, Sproat has looked like a different pitcher entirely. He’s thrown 18 consecutive scoreless innings, striking out 18 batters while allowing just five walks and seven hits.

His latest start was a masterpiece: seven shutout innings, just three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts on 87 pitches—62 of which were strikes. He also induced 11 swings and misses, a sign his stuff is truly playing.

Right-hander Brandon Sproat had his longest start of the season tonight for Triple-A Syracuse:



7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K. 87 pitches (62 strikes) with 11 swing & misses



Sproat has now thrown 18 straight scoreless innings



His last 3 starts:

18 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 18 K pic.twitter.com/XR9RNOEceU — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) July 11, 2025

Mets prospect analyst Joe DeMayo summed it up best on X: “Sproat has now thrown 18 straight scoreless innings.” At any level, that kind of run means something.

Mechanics, Maturity, and Momentum

It’s not just about the results—it’s how Sproat is getting there. He’s finally found a consistent rhythm in his delivery, and his fastball command has improved noticeably.

There’s a sense of calm on the mound now, the kind you only get when a pitcher believes in his plan.

Think of it like a guitarist finally learning to play with feel instead of just following the notes—something has clicked.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Where Does Sproat Fit in the Mets’ Plans?

With the Mets’ rotation depth already tested in 2025, Sproat’s surge could have real implications. If injuries continue to mount, the team may look to Triple-A for reinforcements—and Sproat is making his case.

Right now, he’s likely behind fellow prospect Nolan McLean in the pecking order, but he has leapfrogged Double-A standout Jonah Tong. That internal competition adds even more urgency to Sproat’s rise.

He’ll need to keep this up for more than just a month to force the front office’s hand. But if he sustains it into August, don’t be surprised if he gets a taste of the majors before the season ends.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

Even if Sproat doesn’t get the call this year, he’s firmly on the radar for 2026. This isn’t just a hot streak—it feels like a turning point. The Mets drafted him for his upside, and now, that potential is finally beginning to surface.

For a farm system looking for long-term rotation stability, that’s no small win. Sproat may not have arrived just yet, but he’s pounding on the door.

