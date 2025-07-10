Mets promote electric infielder trying to crack MLB roster

The New York Mets desperately need fresh energy, and on Thursday, they’re banking on Luisangel Acuña to give them exactly that.

Acuña has been waiting in the wings at Triple-A, putting together a solid 12-game stretch that forced the Mets to reconsider his role.

He hit .289/.346/.378 during this brief stint, collecting four RBIs and four stolen bases, flashing the kind of speed that turns games.

While it’s hardly overwhelming power production, it’s the kind of disruptive presence on the bases that can change the course of a game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A reminder of Acuña’s earlier struggles with the Mets

Of course, Mets fans remember all too well how Luisangel Acuña struggled when he first got his shot in the majors earlier this season.

Across 65 games, Acuña managed only a .241 batting average with an ugly .293 on-base percentage and a downright soft .283 slugging rate.

That gave him a rough 68 wRC+, meaning he was 32% worse than the average MLB hitter over that span — not exactly what you hope for.

Because he lacks much power at this point, pitchers weren’t afraid to challenge him, which led to far too many weak contacts and routine outs.

That probably won’t change in the near future, unless he unlocks newfound power, which is unlikely.

Acuña’s defense gives the Mets an extra layer of security

If there’s a silver lining with Luisangel Acuña, it’s unquestionably his glove. He’s already proven to be dependable in the field.

At second base, Acuña has logged 334.1 innings this year, boasting a slick .993 fielding percentage along with two defensive runs saved.

He’s also notched one out above average, showing he can turn difficult plays into outs, which is exactly what the Mets need.

That sort of reliable defense takes pressure off the pitching staff and helps cover up mistakes — an overlooked luxury during long seasons.

Even if his bat never fully comes around, his defense and base-stealing threat keep him relevant on a big league roster.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The fit now with Baty surging and McNeil returning

It’s clear the Mets are calling up Acuña more for complementary value right now rather than to fill a glaring hole in the lineup.

Brett Baty is flashing signs of life at times, giving New York some production at third base after months of frustration.

Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil has returned, reinforcing the second base and corner outfield spots, which means Acuña won’t be overexposed.

Instead, he can serve as a dangerous pinch runner late in games or a defensive substitute, allowing the Mets to play matchup baseball.

It’s like having a chess piece that can advance two squares when everyone else is stuck moving one — Acuña’s speed alone changes dynamics.

The next few weeks could define Acuña’s long-term role

If Luisangel Acuña can build on his minor league momentum and translate it to meaningful big league at-bats, the Mets have something intriguing.

They don’t need him to hit bombs — they need quality at-bats, sharp defense, and that fearless aggression on the base paths.

With the season entering a critical stretch, every extra run matters, and Acuña can manufacture runs almost out of thin air with his legs.