Mets pick one of their star pitching prospects to make his MLB debut on Saturday

The New York Mets have finally ended the suspense surrounding their rotation shake-up, and all eyes now turn to Nolan McLean.

After Frankie Montas, carrying a staggering 6.38 ERA, was removed from the starting five earlier this week, fans speculated endlessly about who would inherit the vacancy.

On Wednesday, the Mets gave their answer — and it’s a call-up that could define the next chapter of their season.

For days, the situation felt like a slow-drip mystery. Early on Wednesday, New York summoned Paul Blackburn from the minors, sparking hope among some that he would slot into the rotation.

Instead, the right-hander was quickly assigned to the bullpen, making it clear the Mets had something else — or someone else — in mind.

The Prospect Everyone’s Been Talking About

Later on Wednesday, the name fans had been whispering became official. Nolan McLean, the Mets’ third-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will make his Major League debut on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old was chosen over fellow top prospect Brandon Sproat, a decision rooted in both performance and long-term consistency.

McLean’s selection wasn’t simply about recent form — it was about months of sustained dominance. In 16 games for Triple-A Syracuse, including 13 starts, McLean crafted a sparkling 2.78 ERA over 87.1 innings.

His strikeout numbers — 10 per nine innings — show that Triple-A hitters rarely found comfort in the batter’s box against him.

Arsenal Built for the Big Stage

While his 38 walks hint at occasional command issues, McLean’s stuff more than makes up for it. MLB Pipeline’s scouting report reads like something pulled from a pitching coach’s dream.

He works comfortably in the 94–96 mph range, touching 98 when needed. His low release point can flatten his four-seamer, but his sinker’s strong armside run generates heavy groundball rates.

The jewel in his crown is his 84–87 mph sweeper — a pitch with elite spin and 15–16 inches of horizontal movement.

Against right-handed batters, it drifts away like a wave slipping back to sea. Against lefties, it bites sharply toward the back foot, often leaving hitters frozen.

Add in a sharp cutter at 88–90 mph, an upper-80s changeup, and a slow-bending curveball, and McLean’s repertoire offers variety few young pitchers can match.

Why McLean Over Sproat

Brandon Sproat’s recent improvements were tempting for the Mets’ staff, but McLean’s ability to sustain high performance across the season tipped the scales.

Baseball rewards readiness, and McLean has been in rhythm since Opening Day. His durability — holding velocity deep into games — mirrors a marathon runner who still accelerates at mile 23.

Sproat may still get his chance, but right now, McLean is the arm that best balances immediate impact with developmental upside.

In a season where the Mets are juggling competitiveness with building for the future, that balance is critical.

A Glimpse Into the Mets’ Future

The Mets’ rotation has been a revolving door in 2025, but the front office has made it clear they’re building toward sustained success.

Introducing a pitcher like McLean now allows him to learn under fire, while also giving fans a preview of the next wave of Mets arms.

It’s a move that carries both short-term intrigue and long-term significance.

What to Expect Saturday

Debuts are unpredictable, and the Mariners’ lineup won’t offer a gentle introduction. Still, McLean’s pitch mix aligns well against a team that can be prone to the strikeout.

If he can channel the same composure he’s shown in Triple-A — working around the occasional walk while leaning on his strikeout pitches — he could make an early statement.

For a fan base eager for hope, Nolan McLean’s debut isn’t just another roster move. It’s a potential turning point, a chance to see if one of the organization’s most talented arms can begin carving out his place in Queens.

In a season marked by inconsistency, Saturday could be the first step toward something steadier.

