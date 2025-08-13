Mets legend sends heartfelt message to Pete Alonso after surpassing his home run record

For New York Mets fans, Tuesday night wasn’t just another ballgame — it was a moment that instantly became franchise history.

Pete Alonso, the beating heart and undeniable power source of the Mets lineup, blasted himself past Darryl Strawberry’s iconic home run record.

This wasn’t just about numbers on a stat sheet — it was about legacy, pride, and the weight of a historic uniform.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Darryl Strawberry’s era of hope

In the 1980s, Darryl Strawberry was more than a star; he was the promise of better days in Flushing.

The young outfielder rocketed from hotshot prospect to Rookie of the Year, then MVP candidate, and eventually, World Series champion.

With his smooth swing and towering blasts, Strawberry electrified Shea Stadium, making seven All-Star appearances in a Mets uniform.

He finished top-six in NL MVP voting three times and became a household name, both in New York and across baseball.

Over eight unforgettable seasons in Queens, Strawberry launched 252 home runs, setting a franchise mark that felt carved in stone.

That number stood untouched for decades, serving as a time capsule of a golden era in Mets baseball.

Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Alonso’s record-breaking night

On Tuesday, that record finally fell — and it wasn’t by a single home run.

Alonso, now in his seventh season with the Mets, crushed home runs No. 253 and 254, passing Strawberry for the all-time lead.

The Citi Field crowd erupted, knowing they were witnessing the rewriting of a chapter that had stood for over 30 years.

For Alonso, it was a moment that validated years of relentless work and an unwavering commitment to his craft.

He didn’t just tie the record — he blasted right through it, leaving no doubt about who now sits at the top.

Mutual respect between legends

What made the night even more special was the way Darryl Strawberry chose to acknowledge the milestone.

In a video shared by the Mets’ official account, Strawberry delivered a heartfelt congratulations directly to Alonso.

“Congratulations on breaking the home run record… you have stood up in the pressure of New York City,” Strawberry said.

The passing of the crown ? ? ???? pic.twitter.com/Pk83DMuCn1 — New York Mets (@Mets) August 13, 2025

He called Alonso a “homegrown player” who had earned every bit of the accomplishment through sheer determination and consistency.

It was the kind of classy gesture that shows how the Mets’ legacy bridges generations, connecting past stars with current heroes.

The weight of the moment

Alonso didn’t just celebrate — he absorbed every second of it.

He embraced teammates, tipped his helmet to the roaring crowd, and let the moment wash over him like a deep breath after a marathon.

For a player who’s spent his entire career in Queens, topping this list is more than an honor — it’s a dream realized.

He knows what it means to wear the Mets logo and understands how much this record resonates with the fan base.

What comes next for Alonso?

As unforgettable as this night was, it also raised an unsettling question for Mets fans: how long will Alonso stay?

He can opt out after the World Series, potentially testing free agency or seeking a new deal to remain in New York.

Some fear his home run total in a Mets uniform could stall in the 260–270 range if he leaves.

Others dream of a long-term extension that allows him to chase 400 or even 500 home runs in Queens.

If baseball careers are like novels, Alonso’s still has many chapters left — but the setting remains to be determined.

And on a night when records fell and cheers echoed deep into the summer air, that uncertainty felt more real than ever.

