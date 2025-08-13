Mets calling up veteran for bullpen role, rotation plans still up in the air

The New York Mets are making changes again, and this time, it’s Frankie Montas who finds himself on the move.

Montas, once projected as a reliable mid-rotation arm, has been shifted to the bullpen after a rocky return from injury.

With a 6.38 ERA over 36.2 innings, Montas has struggled to regain his form after missing half the season rehabbing.

His removal from the rotation opens the door for fresh competition, and it signals the Mets are willing to act decisively.

This change also hints at how critical the next few weeks could be for their playoff push and overall pitching stability.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Montas’ Season Derails After Injury Setback

The Mets entered the year believing Montas could stabilize the middle of their rotation, but reality has been far less forgiving.

A high-grade lat strain kept him sidelined for months, and the results since his return have been consistently underwhelming.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed the move, explaining the team wants to see if Montas can help in a multi-inning relief role.

It’s a role that could still hold value, especially if Montas can translate his raw stuff into shorter, more focused outings.

The decision comes at a time when the Mets’ rotation already faces questions, with Clay Holmes also showing signs of struggle.

Blackburn Joins the Bullpen Mix

The Mets also announced that Paul Blackburn will join the bullpen rather than step directly into Montas’ rotation spot.

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1955585982394405232

Blackburn’s year has been a tale of two stat lines — ugly in the majors, promising in the minors during rehab work.

In MLB action, Blackburn has posted a rough 7.71 ERA over 18.2 innings, giving little reason for immediate confidence.

However, his Triple-A numbers tell a different story: a sharp 2.55 ERA in 42.1 frames, hinting at regained rhythm.

If that success translates, Blackburn could carve out an important long-relief role, much like the one Montas is inheriting.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Two Young Arms Eye Rotation Opportunity

With Montas out, the Mets now have an open rotation spot that will likely be claimed by one of two young pitchers.

Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat — both 24, both right-handers, and both close friends — are the leading candidates.

They bring power arms and strikeout stuff, but also the kind of command issues only real MLB innings can refine.

The Mets have yet to announce who gets the first start, but the decision will be a fascinating peek into their plans.

It’s the kind of choice that can shape a season, much like a rookie quarterback starting his first big NFL game.

The Stakes for New York’s Pitching Staff

This moment feels like a pivot point for New York’s entire pitching outlook heading into the final stretch of the season.

Holmes’ inconsistency, Montas’ demotion, and the reliance on untested arms make the margin for error razor-thin.

Still, there’s intrigue here — the kind of gamble that, if successful, can breathe new life into a weary pitching staff.

The Mets aren’t shuffling pieces aimlessly; they’re hoping a spark from within can ignite the run they desperately need.

Whether that comes from a resurgent Montas, a steady Blackburn, or a fearless rookie remains to be seen in the weeks ahead.

