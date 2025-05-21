Mets owner speaks his mind amid ugly stretch

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There’s a certain kind of silence that falls over a stadium when hope starts to waver. Lately, Citi Field has felt that hush. The New York Mets, once a fiery force ruling the NL East from April 11 to May 18, have hit a cold, jarring stretch.

A stretch that has fans shaking their heads, players searching for answers, and a rival surging past.

That rival? The Philadelphia Phillies. Red-hot and relentless, they’ve snatched the division lead, leaving the Mets trailing by a game and a half—and it feels like more.

Pitching holds, but the bats have gone cold

If baseball were a symphony, the Mets’ pitching staff would be the reliable drumbeat keeping rhythm through chaos. Despite the recent skid, their arms have held firm.

Starters are grinding, the bullpen’s holding leads when it gets the chance. But without run support, even the most dominant arms can’t win games alone.

The offense has sputtered to a near halt, producing just 10 runs over the last seven games. That’s not just a slump—it’s a freeze.

This stretch includes their first three-game losing streak of the season and five losses in their last six. It’s as if the team went from a roaring lion to a house cat overnight.

Lost at the plate: RISP woes and vanishing momentum

Hitting with runners in scoring position is the lifeblood of any winning team. For the Mets, that lifeblood has run thin.

Clutch hits have turned into lazy groundouts, rallies are ending before they begin, and the dugout energy is fading fast. It’s not just one player—it’s a lineup-wide funk.

This isn’t the same team that took April by storm, lighting up scoreboards and pushing pitchers to the brink. It’s a group searching for identity, for rhythm, for the big swing to flip the script.

In many ways, this stretch is like a car engine stalling after racing down the highway—everything was humming, and suddenly, nothing.

Steven Cohen speaks: a measured voice in chaos

In the middle of the downturn, Mets owner Steven Cohen stepped into the storm—not with anger, but perspective.

“Welcome to the ups and downs of a baseball season. This too will pass. LGM,” he posted on X. It’s a message equal parts truth and hope, a reminder that even contenders stumble.

Cohen’s calm mirrors what experienced fans know well: the MLB season isn’t a sprint. It’s a marathon packed with potholes. The good teams, the great ones, find a way to recover.

The talent is still there—will the fire return?

One slump doesn’t erase the sheer offensive talent housed in this Mets lineup. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Francisco Alvarez—all proven hitters capable of tearing the cover off the ball.

It’s not a question of “if” they can bounce back, but “when.”

Each of them has faced adversity before. Each of them knows that the swing will feel right again, the ball will find grass, and the scoreboard will reflect the talent this roster holds.

They just need to sync up—get hot at the same time—and the NL East crown could be back within reach.

All eyes on the next turn of the wheel

A baseball season is a roller coaster, and right now, the Mets are on the downswing. But the ride’s far from over.

With months of baseball ahead, one hot streak could erase this cold snap and then some. And if this team’s stars heat up together, they won’t just catch the Phillies—they’ll lap them.

Like spring after a bitter winter, offense has a way of blooming again. Mets fans just hope the sun rises soon.

