Mets 0, Red Sox 2: Good news and bad news as Mets drop third game in a row

There’s a particular kind of silence in baseball that feels deafening—when a team steps to the plate, and no one expects anything. That’s where the New York Mets are right now.

Not because fans don’t care, but because the bats simply refuse to speak. Tuesday night was another heartbreaking chapter in this offensive drought, as they fell 2-0 to the Boston Red Sox, their third straight loss and fifth in six games.

This wasn’t just another “off night.” This is beginning to feel like something more ominous. The kind of slump that sows doubt in a clubhouse and casts shadows on what was once a bright season.

No spark, no power, no answers: The offense is falling apart

Even with the Red Sox handing them a potential gift—starter Walker Buehler being ejected in the third—the Mets’ offense failed to capitalize.

They couldn’t scratch a single run across the board. The bats were lifeless, not just quiet but completely comatose.

The Mets are now riding their longest homerless streak in six seasons—six straight games without going deep.

In their last seven games, they’ve scored only 10 runs. That’s not just cold—it’s arctic.

The Mets have lost three games in a row for the first time this season.



They have scored ten runs in their last seven games. pic.twitter.com/zKaMApJfhs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 21, 2025

Imagine a luxury car with a high-performance engine, but it just won’t start. That’s the Mets’ lineup right now: stars across the board, but nothing’s clicking.

Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo—they’re all in there, but somehow the sum is far less than its parts.

Clay Holmes delivers, but is left stranded again

One of the most frustrating aspects of this slump is how often it wastes exceptional pitching. Clay Holmes, the reliever-turned-starter, gave the Mets six solid innings.

He allowed just two runs on four hits, walked three, and struck out five. His ERA now sits at a strong 3.13.

Both runs came via solo home runs—one from Rafael Devers, the other from Carlos Narvaez. That’s it. Just two mistakes. But with the way the offense is performing, two mistakes are two too many. Holmes deserved better. So did the bullpen.

Max Kranick shows fight, but the offense still flatlines

After Holmes exited, Max Kranick stepped in and kept the Red Sox off the board for two more innings. He did everything right, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

He gave his team a chance to mount a comeback, to spark something, anything. Instead, the Mets went hitless in the final two frames. It was the cherry on top of a particularly bitter evening.

It’s not just the lack of runs. It’s the lack of fight. The Mets aren’t battling at the plate—they’re surviving. And in this league, surviving isn’t enough, especially in a division as competitive as the NL East.

Phillies pull ahead, Braves looming in the rearview

With the loss, the Mets drop to 29-20. The Phillies keep climbing, now a game and a half ahead in the NL East. Worse, the Braves are creeping up behind. A few more games like this, and New York could tumble from first to third in a blink.

This isn’t just a cold week—it’s a potential turning point in their season. If they don’t find a way to reignite their offense soon, this promising campaign could become another cautionary tale of wasted talent.

