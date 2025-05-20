Former Yankees and Mets pitcher weighs in on Juan Soto saga: ‘His spirit is not quite the same right now’

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It’s a strange feeling watching a player like Juan Soto look… off. Not bad. Just off. Like something is quietly tugging at the edges of his game, dimming a light that once burned brightly in front of thousands of roaring fans.

Some New York Mets supporters are starting to notice—and they’re not the only ones.

Baseball is obsessed with numbers. In many ways, it’s a game built on math—batting averages, slugging percentages, WAR, and OPS.

But players are not equations. They’re human, full of emotion, energy, and vulnerability. Numbers can’t calculate what a player feels in their gut.

So when Soto didn’t sprint out of the box against the Yankees, fans noticed. And when he misjudged what should’ve been a double against the Red Sox, eyebrows raised even higher.

Twice in one week, it looked like the Soto who electrified stadiums had slipped into cruise control.

The Ottavino observation: When former players take notice

Adam Ottavino, once a fixture on both New York teams’ pitching staffs, isn’t just another talking head. He’s someone who’s shared the field and knows the rhythm of a big-league clubhouse. And he saw something.

“His spirit is not quite the same right now,” Ottavino remarked on MLB Now. He wasn’t shouting or sensationalizing. Just quietly observing a shift in energy.

It’s the kind of comment that sticks—not because it’s dramatic, but because it resonates. Mets fans have seen it, too: the slower jogs, the subtle slump of shoulders, the delay out of the batter’s box.

Numbers never lie… but they don’t tell the full story

Soto is slashing a .246 average with eight homers, six steals, and a solid 132 wRC+. For most players, that’s excellent. But Soto isn’t most players.

Last year with the Yankees, he put up a 180 wRC+ and showcased the elite plate discipline and power that once had analysts whispering his name alongside Ted Williams.

His career mark of 157 proves he’s built for greatness—not just adequacy.

So what’s changed? It’s not injury. It’s not conditioning. It might be something we’ll never know.

This is where baseball’s numbers meet their limit. No stat captures motivation. No metric measures mental strain, homesickness, or the weight of expectation.

It’s like watching a concert pianist stumble on a familiar tune. The hands still move, the notes are mostly right, but the soul—the soul is somewhere else.

From manager to mentor: Mendoza steps in

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza hasn’t let the moment slip by. He’s already addressed the missed double with Soto, not with fury, but concern.

A quiet conversation behind closed doors often does more than a public reprimand. Mendoza seems to understand that sometimes, a great player doesn’t need pressure—just presence.

And Soto, to his credit, stole second base shortly after the now-infamous long single. It’s not apathy. It might’ve been a momentary lapse, or a misread off the bat. But the effort hasn’t disappeared completely.

The thin line between perception and truth

It’s easy to judge from the couch. To assume we know what’s going on because of a missed sprint or a body language hiccup. But none of us knows what Soto carries in his head when he walks to the plate.

Even in a city that breathes baseball and demands excellence, compassion should still have a place in the dugout. Maybe Soto’s just tired. Maybe the pressure is real. Maybe he thought the ball was gone.

Or maybe it’s something deeper, quieter, and harder to articulate.

Why the Mets need the real Soto to show up soon

This team, with its wild ambition and star-studded roster, needs Soto firing on all cylinders. Not just for home runs or flashy stat lines, but for the energy and fear he injects into opposing pitchers when he’s locked in.

A Soto at 90% can win games. A Soto at 100% can shift an entire season.

If he’s in a funk, he’ll break out. That’s the rhythm of a long season. But for now, it’s fair to wonder—and to hope—that whatever cloud might be hanging over him soon clears.

