Mets lose NL East’s top spot amid concerns about Juan Soto’s hustle

It wasn’t long ago that the New York Mets were riding high, perched atop the NL East with swagger and confidence. Now, that dominance has slipped through their fingers like sand.

For the first time since April 10, the Mets are no longer in first place. It’s a gut punch that’s more than just a stat — it’s a signal.

This team had a five-game lead as recently as April 26. That cushion evaporated quickly, replaced by frustration, inconsistency, and growing whispers of discontent.

Losing to the Boston Red Sox on Monday sealed their fall from grace, especially as the red-hot Phillies surged past them with a win over Colorado.

Offensive woes dragging the team down

When you score just 14 runs across seven games, you’re not going to win many series. The Mets went 3-4 during that stretch, not disastrous on paper, but in context, it screams missed opportunities.

Each low-scoring affair amplifies the broader issue: this offense isn’t clicking, and it’s starting to wear thin.

Pitching can carry you only so far, and the Mets are finding that out the hard way. The big bats haven’t delivered consistently, and rallies feel more like fleeting moments than dependable waves.

The heart of the lineup looks more hesitant than hungry.

Juan Soto’s effort under the microscope

As frustration builds, so does scrutiny — and right now, some of that spotlight is falling on Juan Soto. Known for his swagger and elite bat, Soto is suddenly being questioned for something far more basic: his hustle.

In a recent series against the Yankees, Soto jogged out a routine ground ball with minimal urgency. Then, against the Red Sox, he crushed a ball off the Green Monster but lingered in the box long enough to miss out on a double.

He ended up with a long single that left fans and coaches puzzled.

Soto responded to the criticism calmly: “I think I’ve been hustling pretty hard. If you see it today, you could tell,” he told SNY.

His manager, Carlos Mendoza, offered a more nuanced take: “He thought he had it. In this ballpark with that wall right there, you gotta get out of the box. We’ll discuss that.”

Effort or optics? The Soto debate continues

This debate is less about effort and more about optics. Soto’s numbers — 132 wRC+, eight home runs, and six stolen bases — are solid, if not spectacular. He’s not dragging the team down.

Still, fans want to see fire, especially when the standings start to slip.

It’s like watching a luxury car cruise down the road while a tire slowly deflates — everything still looks polished, but you can feel the drag.

Soto’s approach may not be the root of the Mets’ struggles, but it’s become a symbol of the team’s overall lethargy at the plate.

It’s not just about one player

Blaming one player, even a high-profile one, misses the forest for the trees. The Mets’ offensive issues run deep — this is about a lineup not delivering when it matters most.

Strikeouts in big spots, runners left stranded, and a lineup that feels allergic to momentum are bigger concerns.

Mendoza and his coaching staff know this isn’t just about hustle or optics — it’s about execution. And until the bats wake up, even the cleanest baserunning won’t save them from mediocrity.

If the Mets want to reclaim the NL East lead, it won’t come from soundbites or half-swung doubles. They need urgency — not just from Soto, but from everyone wearing that uniform.

