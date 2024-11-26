Mets owner sends message to fans regarding Juan Soto

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Mets fans are living the dream at this point of the offseason. No major moves have been made by any team yet, but the organization seems to have the best hand in the game. They have money, a willingness to spend it, prospects to trade, a good core, and a clear objective to sign Juan Soto and make him the face of the franchise alongside Fransisco Lindor.

Signing Juan Soto is Steve Cohen’s top priority

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets need about three or four starters, bullpen help, and another bat or two. However, landing Soto would put them in an extremely favorable position to compete for the next decade or so.

Teams are expected to begin forwarding offers to Soto’s camp this week, and you can be sure the player will be hearing from the Mets. They have made it clear they won’t be outbid, and that they will do everything in their power and then some to get their main.

The pursuit of Soto makes Mets owner Steve Cohen one of the men of the hour. He is the one approving every offer and providing the financial muscle.

The Mets probably won’t be outbid for Soto

Cohen, a fascinating mix of wealth and involvement, was asked to send a message to Mets fans constantly checking for updates about Soto:

“We’re gonna find out. It’s either yes or no. There’s no in between and time will tell,” SNY posted on X with Cohen’s remark.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At this point, the closer team to a yes is the Mets. Soto is fond of the Yankees and of the season he experienced there in 2024, but the Mets are in a much better position to make him an absurd offer that he can’t refuse and no other organization should be able to come close.

If Soto signs with the Yankees or any team other than the Mets, it will likely be because of another reason other than money.