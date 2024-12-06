Mets owner is ‘dead set’ on signing Juan Soto, will reportedly top any offer

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets need, even after signing Frankie Montas, at least two or three additional starters. They also need a first baseman, as Pete Alonso is a free agent. Their bullpen needs attention and they could use another slugger. Despite all those things, they are making Juan Soto their priority.

The Mets took two games from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, so trying to sign Soto is about increasing the team’s ceiling. He did it with the New York Yankees. They hadn’t made the World Series in 15 seasons, and Soto took them there with stellar postseason play.

Mets owner Steven Cohen won’t bully other teams and just throw money at every free agent that interests him or president of baseball operations David Stearns. He proved that much with Luis Severino. Yes, the Mets wanted him back, but once the Athletics offered him $67 million over three years, New York didn’t want to go there. They could have but opted not to do it.

The Mets won’t be outbid for Soto

The thing is, money gives you choices and freedom. And the Mets are the wealthiest organization in baseball. Money gives them the chance to match or top any offer they want, and with Soto, they play to flex that financial muscle until he is in Queens.

“It sounds like Steve Cohen, the wealthiest owner in baseball, is dead set on signing him and will top any offer,” reporter Jorge Castillo said according to B/R Walk-Off.

Cohen’s money gives the Mets the chance to outbid everyone for the player they like and, unfortunately for the rest of the league and the contenders pursuing him, they have made Soto that player.

Their interest in Soto is totally justified. He will give the lineup an elite performer to go alongside Francisco Lindor, and his blend of plate discipline, contact, and power immediately makes the offense much more dangerous. With rumors that the bidding is approaching $700 million, this is where Cohen’s money can tilt the scale in the Mets’ favor.