Mets could move off of third baseman amid league wide interest

The New York Mets have listened to calls that other MLB teams have made about third baseman Brett Baty this offseason.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the news regarding Baty on Friday morning.

Baty played only 50 games in 2024. The 25-year-old slashed .229/.306/.327 at the plate on the campaign. He would have been on pace to match his output from 2023 in several areas including RBIs and home runs.

Baty had his name floated in a trade for Mariners’ Luis Castillo

The Texas native has had his name floated as a suitable piece for the Mets to trade in exchange for Seattle Mariners three-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo. His age and potential make him a desirable talent for other teams to pursue. Thus, the Mets could capitalize on this interest and replenish their talent pool on the hill.

The Mets could make infield power plays after trading Baty

New York is fortified at third base with Mark Vientos. The franchise has also been linked to star free agent shortstop Willy Adames this fall. Adames is reportedly willing to switch positions on a new team, which could see the Mets acquire him to play third base, while Vientos slides over to first, should Pete Alonso walk in free agency.

With those several variables liable to be manipulated after winter meetings on Dec. 9, the Mets have the flexibility to trade their young talent in Baty for a more ready option in an area of need. Luis Severino’s recent departure to the Oakland Athletics only heightens the team’s need for a star contributor on the mound, which Baty could garner in an upcoming deal.