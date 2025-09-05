Mets option struggling ace to Triple-A, activate starting catcher from injured list

The New York Mets are chasing stability in their rotation, but Kodai Senga’s uneven return has thrown them an unexpected curveball.

Senga, who strained his hamstring in June, hasn’t resembled the ace who dazzled earlier this season with his electric arsenal.

Since returning in July, the right-hander has labored to a 5.90 ERA across nine starts, struggling with rhythm and consistency.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mets and Senga Agree on a Reset

Rather than continue forcing the issue, the Mets and Kodai Senga jointly decided on a surprising but strategic solution: Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets announced their decision via social media, with other roster moves on a busy Friday.

The move isn’t punishment—it’s a reset, giving Senga controlled opportunities to find his mechanics away from major-league pressure.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported that Senga welcomed the plan, embracing it with professionalism and prioritizing the team over personal pride.

“The relationship between Senga and the Mets is in very good shape. He was included in the discussions about the option (…) He felt respected by the process and consented without issue,” Martino wrote.

His stay is expected to last about two turns in the rotation, though flexibility remains depending on his progress and health.

What stands out here is the trust between pitcher and organization, as Senga was fully included in every part of the decision.

Why the Mets Still Believe in Senga

Despite his recent downturn, Senga’s overall numbers remain impressive, anchored by a 3.02 ERA that reflects his pre-injury dominance.

That kind of track record shows why the Mets are determined to restore his form, even if it takes an unconventional detour.

Every great pitcher experiences turbulence—think of it like a storm grounding an otherwise reliable flight until conditions stabilize again.

For the Mets, protecting Senga’s long-term value is crucial as they balance youthful promise with veteran reliability down the stretch.

Francisco Alvarez Brings a Much-Needed Boost

Amid Senga’s struggles, the Mets received positive news with Francisco Alvarez being activated despite battling multiple injuries to his throwing hand.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The young catcher is playing through a sprained thumb and fractured pinky, showing remarkable toughness and determination to stay involved.

Alvarez still carries a strong 125 wRC+ for the season, proving he remains an offensive force despite physical limitations.

He even homered on Wednesday during a recent Triple-A stint, signaling that his power stroke remains intact heading into September’s crucial games.

For a Mets team trying to stay afloat, Alvarez’s return represents not just depth, but also leadership through resilience and grit.

Looking Ahead for the Mets

The coming weeks will reveal whether Kodai Senga’s reset pays dividends, restoring him to the front-line ace New York envisioned.

Meanwhile, Francisco Alvarez’s willingness to push through pain reinforces why he is viewed as a cornerstone of the Mets’ future.

It’s a season of contrasting narratives—youth emerging, veterans recalibrating, and a team fighting to stay competitive through adversity.

If Senga finds his groove and Alvarez continues producing, the Mets could suddenly transform from uncertain to formidable in September.

