Mets’ high-leverage reliever set to begin rehab assignment

The New York Mets have been searching for stability in their bullpen, and Reed Garrett’s return could not come at a better time.

Garrett, one of the Mets’ most reliable right-handed relievers this season, has been sidelined since late August with right elbow inflammation.

When fans hear the words “elbow inflammation,” panic often follows, since the phrase can sometimes be a polite prelude to devastating news.

Thankfully, in Garrett’s case, the outlook appears far more encouraging, as he is ready to begin his climb back toward the major league roster.

A long month without Garrett

The Mets officially placed Garrett on the 15-day injured list on August 25, retroactive to August 23, and the absence has been glaring.

For a bullpen already stretched thin, losing Garrett for nearly two weeks was like removing a keystone from a delicate archway.

The right-hander has been through this before, missing a month with the same injury last year, giving him useful perspective.

That prior recovery experience should help him manage the process now, as he begins testing his arm in competitive game settings again.

Rehab assignment underway

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York’s Double-A affiliate, announced Garrett would begin his rehab stint with them on Thursday evening.

New York @Mets RHP Reed Garrett will make a rehab start for Binghamton tonight in Akron ?



— Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) September 4, 2025

Rehab assignments often represent small, quiet moments in minor league parks, but for injured veterans, they are the first step back.

Since relievers don’t need extended outings to rebuild stamina, Garrett could realistically return to the Mets within a matter of days.

Of course, the team is not rushing his timeline, preferring caution after back-to-back stints on the injured list this season.

What Garrett brings to the Mets bullpen

When healthy, Garrett has been an effective weapon for New York, pitching 52.1 innings with a solid 3.61 ERA across his appearances.

His strikeout ability stands out, with 62 punchouts against 24 walks, giving him a strong swing-and-miss profile that plays late in games.

The Mets desperately need that reliability again, particularly with Ryan Helsley struggling mightily in recent high-leverage opportunities.

Garrett’s return won’t solve every bullpen problem, but it should give the Mets another trustworthy arm in late-inning scenarios.

Battling through rough patches

It’s worth noting Garrett was faltering just before landing on the injured list, posting a 15.43 ERA across his final five outings.

During that stretch, he surrendered eight earned runs in only 4.2 innings, leaving fans frustrated after his earlier consistency.

Still, even the most dependable relievers can stumble; bullpens are notoriously fickle, much like a tightrope walker navigating shifting winds.

If Garrett proves healthy, he could quickly reestablish himself and restore balance to a Mets bullpen that has badly missed him.

Looking ahead

The Mets haven’t offered a definitive timeline for Garrett’s return, but optimism surrounds the possibility of him rejoining next week.

With September shaping up as a pivotal month, Garrett’s comeback could influence whether New York steadies its late-inning foundation or falters.

Every bullpen needs its anchors, and Garrett has quietly become one of those figures when his arm is feeling right.

The next several outings in Binghamton will tell the story, but the Mets are certainly hoping this recovery ends in a swift reunion.

