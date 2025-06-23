Mets option early-season standout to Triple-A

The New York Mets, reeling from eight losses in their last nine games, finally decided it was time to shake the tree.

On Monday afternoon, the team made a series of roster moves aimed at balancing immediate needs with long-term development. Some names arrived, others departed, but one in particular stood out.

The headline move was the Mets signing left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady to a major league deal. That wasn’t the only change, but it was certainly one of the more intriguing.

Lovelady was officially activated Monday and adds another lefty option for manager Carlos Mendoza, whose bullpen has lacked consistency as of late.

To make room for Lovelady on the 40-man roster, the Mets transferred outfielder Jose Siri to the 60-day injured list. Siri’s wrist injury has lingered longer than expected, and this move gives clarity on his timeline.

Meanwhile, Travis Jankowski, signed recently for his speed and defensive value, has joined the major league squad again. He could serve as a reserve outfielder, especially with Siri sidelined.

But the most significant shift — and perhaps the most emotional one for Mets fans — came with Luisangel Acuña’s demotion.

Luisangel Acuña Heads to Syracuse for Reset

Acuña, the younger brother of Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., began his MLB journey with promise and electricity.

He burst onto the scene and was even crowned the National League Rookie of the Month for March and April. At that point, his sky seemed limitless.

But reality hit fast. Pitchers adjusted, and Acuña struggled to respond. The league, as it often does, exposed his flaws at the plate.

In 158 plate appearances, Acuña slashed just .241/.293/.283 with a troubling 67 wRC+, no home runs, and 11 stolen bases.

Despite elite speed and strong defense, his offensive profile simply wasn’t holding up in the big leagues. The contact was light, the patience inconsistent, and the confidence faded.

The Mets hope this trip to Triple-A Syracuse will be more of a reboot than a setback.

There, Acuña can play every day, recalibrate, and hopefully rediscover the swing that made him a top prospect.

Mets Still Believe in Acuña’s Long-Term Value

Despite the demotion, Acuña remains a central figure in the Mets’ future plans. They aren’t giving up on him — far from it.

The front office and coaching staff recognize his potential. He’s just 22, and his athleticism remains elite.

What he needs now is reps — not sporadic at-bats against top-tier arms.

Sending him down isn’t a punishment. It’s an investment. Just like a struggling young artist needing time out of the spotlight to refine their craft, Acuña will now get the space he needs to develop.

He has nothing left to prove on the basepaths or with the glove. But if the bat doesn’t catch up, it’s hard to carve out a permanent role.

Lovelady Provides Needed Depth in a Thin Bullpen

As for Richard Lovelady (who decided to go by his nickname ‘Dicky’), the move could fly under the radar but quietly improve the Mets’ pitching outlook.

Lovelady, 29, has bounced around a bit but offers solid command and deceptive left-handed stuff. If he can recapture the form he showed with the Royals early in his career, he could eat meaningful innings.

The Mets’ bullpen has been a carousel lately, especially with injuries and underperformance. Lovelady isn’t a savior, but he could be the duct tape that holds things together during a stretch of uncertainty.

Adding arms like his — with major league experience and minimal risk — is the kind of subtle move that can matter in August and September.

Zuber Also Sent Down, Jankowski Returns

Right-hander Tyler Zuber was optioned to Triple-A alongside Acuña, a move that didn’t surprise many observers. Zuber struggled in a recent outing.

Travis Jankowski, back on the major league roster, offers a very different skill set. He won’t light up the stat sheet, but his veteran savvy, speed, and glove give the Mets options late in games.

With the injury setback suffered by Jose Siri creating a hole in the outfield, Jankowski’s return makes functional sense. He’s the kind of glue guy who often gets overlooked — until he’s not there.

