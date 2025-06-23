Mets reportedly sign left-handed pitcher to major league deal

The New York Mets, desperate for stability after losing eight of their last nine, are frantically searching for pitching reinforcements.

With Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill both sidelined by injuries, the Mets’ rotation depth has thinned into near nonexistence.

Losing lefty relievers Danny Young and A.J. Minter obviously didn’t help, either.

New York has scrambled to plug the holes, turning to minor leaguers like Justin Hagenman, Brandon Waddell, and Blade Tidwell in recent days.

It’s been a carousel of arms shuttling up and down, with players like Justin Garza and Ty Adcock pitching major innings unexpectedly.

The Mets are adding a potential contributor

Trying to stabilize the situation, the Mets turned to the market and landed left-hander Richard Lovelady on a major-league deal.

MLB insider Robert Murray broke the news, revealing Lovelady opted out of his minor-league contract with the Twins to join New York.

Lovelady was electric at Triple-A St. Paul, spinning a 1.31 ERA over 20.2 innings with just seven walks and 22 strikeouts.

That performance wasn’t just smoke and mirrors—it came with consistent command and a solid four-pitch mix led by his sinker and slider combo.

Still, Lovelady’s most recent big-league showing with the Blue Jays was rough—he gave up four runs in just 1.2 innings pitched.

But context matters. Two appearances don’t define a pitcher, especially one with previous MLB success and intriguing underlying metrics.

Lovelady has pitched better than his career numbers indicate

Lovelady owns a career 5.26 ERA in the majors, but his Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) sits at a more encouraging 4.32.

That FIP suggests he’s pitched better than the box score shows, with poor luck and defense perhaps skewing the surface numbers.

The lefty’s arsenal revolves around a sinker-slider combo, with the sweeper adding depth and horizontal movement that induces weak contact.

There’s also reason to believe the Mets see untapped potential—especially given the club’s growing reputation for pitching development.

New York’s “pitching lab” has helped refine arms like Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, Huascar Brazoban, Jose Castillo, and many others into reliable contributors.

The Mets pitching lab has work to do

If anyone can polish Lovelady’s skill set and mask his vulnerabilities, it’s this Mets coaching staff and their data-driven approach.

In many ways, Lovelady represents a classic lottery-ticket signing—low cost, potential upside, and no long-term commitment.

The hope is he can offer quality innings without further taxing a bullpen that’s already being stretched well beyond its limits.

Much like duct tape on a leaky pipe, Lovelady won’t fix the entire system, but he might stop the bleeding just long enough.

With the Mets still very much contending to win it all, even small improvements on the margins could mean everything come August.

New York is trying to protect its young arms

The front office is clearly trying to avoid burning out their young arms too quickly, something that can derail future development.

Lovelady brings experience, left-handed depth, and the potential to be a sneaky weapon if things click under Jeremy Hefner’s guidance.

More importantly, he brings relief—literally and figuratively—to a pitching staff in dire need of breathing room and rest.

Whether Lovelady sticks or fades fast will depend on his ability to execute and adjust, especially against right-handed hitters.

But for now, he’s a necessary bet—a sign the Mets aren’t folding, even amid a chaotic run.

