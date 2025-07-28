Mets open to trading 2024 standout before deadline

The New York Mets, charging ahead with a 62–44 record, have taken firm control of the NL East over the Phillies.

They’re red-hot, riding a seven-game win streak and suddenly resembling the powerhouse team fans dreamed about last winter.

But as the trade deadline nears, the Mets’ front office knows this roster still has holes that need patching—quickly.

Center field remains the most glaring issue, but bullpen depth and another starter are just as vital to a postseason run.

To address all three needs, the Mets must make tough choices—and that includes potentially parting with Mark Vientos.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mark Vientos: From Breakout Hero to Trade Chip

According to MLB insider Andy Martino, the Mets are actively discussing Vientos in trade talks—and they’re open to moving him.

The #Mets have been discussing INF Mark Vientos in trade talks and rival executives believe they are willing to trade him, per @martinonyc



Vientos hit 27 HRs in 111 games with a .838 OPS last season, but has struggled this year offensively. pic.twitter.com/FZz0yRHpXB — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 28, 2025

For fans, that’s a gut punch. Just last season, Vientos was a fan favorite and a breakout force at third base.

In 2024, he crushed 27 homers across 111 games, posting an impressive .838 OPS and a 133 wRC+ during a thrilling year.

He didn’t just hit for power—he delivered in clutch moments, becoming one of the most reliable bats in the postseason.

Now, less than a year later, the same player might be dealt to bolster areas of immediate need. Baseball, like time, moves fast.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Disappointing 2025 Has Changed His Outlook

The story in 2025 has flipped. Injuries have slowed Vientos, and when healthy, he hasn’t looked like the same hitter.

His current 81 wRC+ shows just how much he’s struggled to find consistency at the plate during a critical season.

Defensively, he’s always been a liability at third base—and that hasn’t improved. His glove is still a major concern.

Meanwhile, other young Mets have stepped up. Brett Baty is getting everyday reps. Ronny Mauricio is also contributing.

That positional logjam means Vientos has less room to prove himself—and they might want to trade him while he still has some value.

A Trade-off the Mets Might Be Forced to Make

For a team eyeing October glory, sentimentality can’t override roster optimization. Vientos is valuable—but no longer untouchable.

He’s only 25 and under team control for years, which makes him an appealing chip for rebuilding clubs or fringe contenders.

The Mets are deep enough in the infield to take this risk, and they’re reportedly hunting high-end relief or outfield help.

Think of it like a chess game: sometimes you have to sacrifice your rook to protect the king. That’s the Vientos dilemma.

If the right deal surfaces—perhaps one that lands them a true center fielder or a shutdown setup man—it could happen.

What Vientos Still Offers a Buyer

Despite the down year, there’s plenty to like in Vientos’ profile—raw power, youth, and playoff experience are all there.

He’s shown he can thrive under pressure. A change of scenery and regular playing time could reignite that swing again.

Teams looking to add a controllable slugger could view him as a buy-low candidate with legitimate bounce-back potential.

He’s also a good fit for clubs that can shelter his glove—maybe at DH or first base—while unlocking the bat again.

If the Mets trade Vientos now, it will be with the knowledge they’re selling low, but also with urgency to win now.

A Risk That Reflects a Team All-In

If Mark Vientos is moved, it’ll sting. He was a major part of 2024’s magic and still holds emotional weight with the fanbase.

But this Mets team isn’t thinking about nostalgia—they’re thinking about matchups in October and arms in the late innings.

With championship windows so fleeting, the front office may decide now’s the time to push their chips to the center.

And sometimes, that means letting go of a hero to write an even better chapter down the stretch.

READ MORE: Mets: Yankees center fielder could be perfect deadline addition but a trade is unlikely