Mets officially retire David Wright’s number in heartfelt ceremony

The New York Mets don’t hand out iconic moments lightly—and on Saturday, they delivered one worthy of David Wright’s legacy.

Before a sea of emotional fans at Citi Field, the Mets immortalized Wright by retiring his number 5 in a ceremony that radiated gratitude, nostalgia, and admiration.

No. 5 is forever immortalized for the @Mets ??



Congratulations to David Wright! pic.twitter.com/23q1SmdIV9 — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2025

It wasn’t just about stats, though those were historic. It was about a captain who embodied what it meant to wear Mets blue and orange.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Career Spent Carrying Queens

Wright, a first-round draft pick in 2001, spent his entire career in Queens. From day one, he was the Mets’ heartbeat.

He debuted as a fresh-faced 21-year-old and quickly blossomed into one of MLB’s premier third basemen by the late 2000s.

In his prime, David Wright had it all: gap power, Gold Glove defense, and a presence that gave the Mets credibility.

If not for chronic injuries—particularly spinal stenosis—he might’ve cruised into Cooperstown. His career had that kind of trajectory.

But even as his body broke down, Wright’s impact never did. He remained a leader until his final at-bat in 2018.

A Place Among Franchise Royalty

Now, he joins an elite group of Mets legends. Only eight players have had their number retired by the franchise. Wright is the latest.

He was also inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute for a player who holds records in hits, doubles, and RBI.

The ceremony was more than ceremonial. It was cathartic—for the fans and for Wright, who addressed the crowd with raw, honest emotion.

“Whether or not I earned this love, this respect, can probably be debated,” Wright said, pausing to gather himself.

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Captain’s Voice, Still Strong

“I never accomplished my goal of bringing a World Series back to Queens, but I promise you I gave it everything I had.”

The crowd, which had already risen to its feet multiple times, seemed to hold its collective breath with every word he spoke.

Wright’s humility, even in celebration, reminded everyone why he was loved. He wasn’t just a player—he was family.

“I think this fanbase recognized that… and supported me unconditionally through the good and the bad,” he added.

The ovations poured in, a wave of appreciation for the captain who never stopped fighting—even when his body said no.

Numbers That Will Never Be Forgotten

He finished his career as the Mets’ all-time leader in hits (1,777), RBI (970), doubles (390), and runs scored (949), according to SNY.

Wright also ranks second in games played (1,585) and third in home runs (242)—all while staying loyal to one franchise.

In an era of free-agent mercenaries, David Wright was the Mets’ constant. He bled for this team, and the fans knew it.

Watching him honored on that sun-soaked July afternoon felt like watching your childhood come full circle, then bow gracefully.

A Moment That Meant Everything

As Mets fans know too well, not every hero gets a perfect ending—but Wright’s farewell was as close as it gets.

The ceremony felt less like a goodbye and more like a thank-you—for the years, the memories, and the unwavering loyalty.

If baseball careers were books, David Wright’s would read like a bittersweet classic: brilliant early chapters, an agonizing climax, and a grateful final page.

And maybe that’s why this moment hit so hard. Because through it all, David Wright never stopped being ours.

He ended his speech with one final rallying cry: “Let’s go, Mets.” His voice cracked. The crowd roared. And Queens stood still for its captain.

READ MORE: Mets bring up fresh arm from Triple-A, option lefty swingman