Mets bring up fresh arm from Triple-A, option lefty swingman

The New York Mets are back in survival mode, desperately juggling arms as their bullpen unravels beneath the weight of injuries.

Just weeks ago, the Mets had nearly double-digit relievers sidelined — a revolving door of pain and patchwork solutions.

The bullpen hasn’t just been depleted; it’s been decimated, with several pitchers already ruled out for the year.

Every game now feels like a fire drill, and the front office is reaching deep into the organizational toolbox. Waivers, free agents, and Triple-A call-ups have all been tapped.

Saturday brought another reshuffling, with the Mets needing fresh arms after Brandon Waddell tossed 3.2 innings on Friday against the Reds. They turned to a familiar name to help shoulder the load.

Kevin Herget Returns to the Mets Bullpen Picture

Kevin Herget, a 34-year-old right-hander, was recalled by the Mets and added to the active roster, while Waddell was optioned back to Syracuse.

– RHP Kevin Herget is selected to the Major League roster

It’s been a winding journey for Herget. The Mets originally claimed him off waivers in November, and he spent spring training battling for a spot. He did get a brief look in late April.

Herget pitched for the Mets on April 29, then was optioned the next day. By mid-May, he was designated for assignment and cut loose again.

But that wasn’t the end. The Braves scooped him up, gave him a one-inning audition, and DFA’d him again on July 11. He hit free agency soon after.

A Familiar Face in an Unfamiliar Role

The Mets didn’t hesitate to bring Herget back once he became available. And now, once again, he finds himself in Queens — another piece in the Mets’ never-ending bullpen puzzle.

In limited MLB action this year, Herget has a 3.00 ERA over three innings split between the Mets and Braves. That small sample hides a solid Triple-A performance.

Between Syracuse and Gwinnett, Herget has posted a 3.26 ERA, providing consistent innings when needed. That’s not glamorous, but right now, it’s valuable.

Mets Bullpen Patchwork Shows No Signs of Slowing

The Mets’ bullpen situation has become a test of depth, creativity, and sheer endurance. With each passing series, someone new is called into the fire.

Herget’s return might not make headlines, but it represents something more important — the Mets aren’t giving up, even when the odds seem stacked.

Their ability to squeeze production out of overlooked veterans and castoffs could determine how long they stay competitive down the stretch.

If nothing else, Kevin Herget provides a known quantity and a steady arm, two luxuries the Mets haven’t enjoyed much lately.

There is a big chance Herget doesn’t last long on the Mets’ active roster, but if he makes a good impression this weekend, more opportunities will likely open up for him.

As for the Mets, it’s clear they need to seriously invest in one or two reliable relievers to help themselves navigate the late innings of close games as they fight for supremacy in the NL East.

