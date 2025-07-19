Mets: First game of the second half exposes glaring need

The New York Mets kicked off the second half of the season hoping for momentum, but Friday night brought only more frustration.

Despite a solid four-inning outing from Sean Manaea and a few timely swings off Reds lefty Nick Lodolo and the Reds’ bullpen, the Mets fell 8–4.

Manaea looked sharp and composed, allowing just one run across four innings, a promising sign in his ongoing buildup from injury.

But the positive vibes faded quickly once the bullpen door swung open—and the game slipped completely out of New York’s control.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carrillo’s Rough Night Sparks Collapse

Right-hander Alex Carrillo was the first arm summoned after Manaea departed, and things unraveled in a hurry.

Carrillo, still regaining rhythm after a long layoff, gave up three home runs in just 1.1 innings—five earned runs total.

In a span of 36 pitches, Carrillo turned a manageable game into a five-run deficit, all while recording just four outs.

The outing was his worst of the season, and it exposed how thin the Mets’ relief corps has become due to injuries.

Waddell Wobbles, But Escapes Bigger Trouble

Brandon Waddell followed Carrillo and was marginally more effective, though the box score told its own messy tale.

Waddell allowed two runs across 3.2 innings but surrendered seven baserunners between four hits and three walks.

His outing could’ve snowballed into disaster, but some timely outs helped limit the Reds to eight runs on the night.

Still, it’s clear Waddell, like Carrillo, is overexposed in a major league bullpen with too few trustworthy options.

Bullpen Depth Stretching to a Breaking Point

Neither Carrillo nor Waddell was expected to play a major role this year—both were depth pieces elevated out of necessity.

They’ve done what they can, but it’s clear their current roles stem more from attrition than performance or potential.

The Mets are simply running out of healthy arms, especially after losing several capable relievers to long-term injuries.

Imagine plugging leaky holes in a sinking ship with duct tape—that’s what the Mets’ bullpen strategy feels like lately.

Injuries Have Depleted the Mets’ Relief Core

Max Kranick, A.J. Minter, Danny Young, and Dedniel Núñez are all on the shelf, leaving the team dangerously thin.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Even with Jose Buttó working his way back and Brooks Raley recently returning, the bullpen lacks reliable middle options.

Reed Garrett and Huascar Brazobán have provided stability at times, but both have looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Ryne Stanek’s up-and-down year has added to the chaos, giving the Mets yet another late-inning question mark.

Trade Deadline Now Feels Like a Lifeline

As Mojo Hill of Metsmerized Online pointed out, the Mets will have to “do some serious digging” at the trade deadline.

The return of Manaea to a full starter’s workload should help, and Edwin Díaz remains elite in the closer role.

But Díaz can’t pitch every night, and New York desperately needs one or two proven arms to bridge innings in between.

Without reinforcements, the Mets risk wasting valuable offensive production because their bullpen can’t hold leads.

Uncertainty Looms as Schedule Intensifies

If New York doesn’t act quickly, more nights like Friday will follow—where a decent start becomes meaningless by inning six.

As the team stares down an exciting divisional race, the pressure to patch the bullpen grows by the inning, not the day.

Until then, fans can only hope Carrillo and Waddell aren’t asked to bear more weight than their resumes can handle.

