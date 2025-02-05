Mets offered Pete Alonso a great deal and he slammed the door in their face

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets have made their pitch to keep Pete Alonso in Queens, and it was a strong one. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the team offered Alonso a three-year contract with his preferred opt-outs and deferred money that would have pushed the deal well past $70 million. Despite the flexibility and financial incentives, Alonso rejected the proposal, seemingly believing a better offer was out there. Now, it’s unclear if one actually exists.

Alonso’s Market Is Not What He Expected

Alonso bet on himself by turning down the Mets’ deal, but the market hasn’t responded the way he likely anticipated. Big spenders like the Blue Jays have been linked to him, yet neither has made an aggressive push to meet his demands.

The Mets’ offer provided security and the chance to test free agency again in a couple of years, but Alonso appears to be looking for something more substantial—something that might not come.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“According to league sources, the organization reached that conclusion because Alonso turned down their offer of a three-year contract that contained opt-outs and included deferred money that would have elevated the total to well over $70 million. If he said no to that, the Mets thought, he must have a better deal elsewhere,” Martino wrote.

The Mets Might Have Played This Perfectly

If Alonso was expecting a long-term, massive contract, he may have overestimated his value in this market. While he remains one of the premier power hitters in baseball, teams have been reluctant to commit huge dollars to sluggers with limited defensive value and low contact rates. The Mets, on the other hand, structured their offer in a way that would have kept Alonso happy while also maintaining financial flexibility.

With his options dwindling, Alonso may eventually have to reconsider the Mets’ proposal or settle for something below what he initially envisioned. The Mets, meanwhile, don’t appear desperate to go beyond what they’ve already put on the table. If Alonso wants to stay in New York, he may have to adjust his expectations.



