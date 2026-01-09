The New York Mets are closely monitoring the Tarik Skubal situation, as there is a $13 million gap between what the player filed for and what the Detroit Tigers are offering in arbitration. Is a trade to New York still in the cards? Meanwhile, the team is expected to have a payroll ranging between $340 and $350 million, leaving plenty of room for further moves.

Tigers keep lowballing Tarik Skubal amid Mets trade interest

The Mets quietly accomplished something many teams failed to do: they navigated arbitration day without conflict. All seven arbitration-eligible players reached agreements, avoiding hearings and preserving clubhouse harmony. For a front office intent on resetting tone and trust, that clean sweep mattered as much as the dollar figures themselves. While other teams braced for uncomfortable showdowns, the Mets chose stability and professionalism.

That contrast became sharper when Detroit’s handling of Skubal came into focus. A historic $13 million gap between Skubal’s filing and the Tigers’ counteroffer sent shockwaves through the league and reframed how teams view his future. For a pitcher of his caliber, the dispute felt less like negotiation and more like a fracture.

The Mets, flush with resources and attentive to moments of leverage, are watching closely. If Detroit’s misstep opens a door, New York is positioned not only to trade for Skubal, but to extend him and reshape its rotation in the process.

The Mets have a $350 million bag at their disposal and they might blow right past it

The Mets’ offseason has already been transformative, but the most important detail may be what still lies ahead. Owner Steve Cohen has authorized a payroll ceiling north of $340 million, leaving President of Baseball Operations David Stearns with roughly $50 million in spending room even after a flurry of moves. That remaining space gives the Mets something few teams possess: true superstar flexibility.

How Stearns uses it will define the winter. One path leads to a frontline starter, allowing the Mets to buy rotation stability without sacrificing prospects. Another points toward Kyle Tucker, whose bat could turn an already dangerous lineup into baseball’s most feared. And looming over every scenario is the “Cohen Clause” — the reality that if the right opportunity appears, the Mets are willing to exceed even their enormous budget. The door to a franchise-altering move remains wide open.

Trade talks between Mets and Padres for Mason Miller reportedly ‘went nowhere’

The Mets’ interest in Mason Miller underscored a hard truth about today’s market: elite relief pitching now commands a king’s ransom. Miller’s combination of velocity, dominance, and team control made him appealing, but it also made him nearly untouchable. San Diego paid a massive price to acquire him, and any follow-up trade talks reflected that reality.

Ultimately, the Mets declined to cross the line that would have required gutting the upper levels of their system. Missing on Miller does not signal passivity; it highlights restraint. The bullpen still needs reinforcement, but the solution is more likely to come through smaller moves or internal growth. In an offseason defined by constant evaluation, the Mets showed that knowing when not to act can be just as revealing as landing a headline-grabbing name.

