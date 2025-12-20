The New York Mets have added some players and lost their fair share, too, but they still have work to do. They are specifically looking to add pitching and an impact hitter. One of the players they signed, Jorge Polanco, is expected to play some first base despite only logging a game at the position in his MLB career, but the Mariners were actually grooming him for the role before a need forced them to play him at second. Let’s dive into Saturday’s news!

Report: Mets actively looking for more support at 2 positions

The Mets enter the heart of the offseason facing a narrowing window, scrambling to add both impact pitching and a meaningful bat before the market closes around them. After losing out on Michael King, David Stearns has shifted aggressively into both trade and free-agent discussions, signaling that the current roster — heavy on uncertainty — is not enough to survive the NL East.

While Tarik Skubal remains the ideal target, Detroit’s price tag makes that path unrealistic for a front office prioritizing sustainable depth over a single all-in move.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, the Mets are circling higher-risk, higher-upside arms like Freddy Peralta and Sandy Alcantara, pitchers who fit Stearns’ preference for elite ceilings at imperfect moments. On the position-player side, Cody Bellinger has emerged as a clean solution to multiple defensive problems, offering positional flexibility, left-handed balance, and postseason experience without costing prospects. The message is clear: conversations aren’t enough anymore. Stearns must act soon or risk entering the season with money to spend and problems unsolved.

New Mets infielder had some training at first base in 2025: Is he Pete Alonso’s replacement?

The Mets’ offseason pivot truly began when they chose not to retain Pete Alonso, a decision that traded certainty for flexibility. Letting Alonso walk wasn’t just about losing power; it forced the organization to rethink how first base — and offensive production — would function going forward. Rather than chasing a like-for-like replacement, the Mets embraced a more fluid approach, even if it meant discomfort.

That philosophy is embodied in Jorge Polanco, a career infielder preparing to take on first base after months of behind-the-scenes work in Seattle. This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment experiment; Polanco has already trained extensively on the nuances of the position and will split time between first base and DH to ease the transition. The Mets aren’t denying Alonso’s absence will hurt — they’re betting preparation, adaptability, and buy-in can collectively fill the void over time.

The Mets could make a sneaky move for Bo Bichette in free agency

The Mets’ rumored interest in Bo Bichette highlights the tension between offensive ambition and defensive reality. Bichette’s bat is everything New York craves: elite contact skills, low strikeout rates, and production that plays in October. Slotting him behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto would create one of the league’s most relentless lineups, built to punish pitching mistakes and shorten games.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

But fitting Bichette into the infield is a logistical nightmare. A move to third base would expose his weak arm and declining range, potentially undermining the defense while displacing a natural third baseman in Brett Baty. While Bichette’s offense could outweigh his shortcomings, the Mets would be betting that run production can cover defensive leaks — a risky proposition over a full season. Stearns must decide whether elite offense justifies structural compromise.

