The Mets need to make several upgrades to their team this offseason, and adding another big-time outfielder could be on the docket. Stealing Cody Bellinger from the Yankees would give them another opportunity to pillage a critical piece from their cross-town rival. We also dive into Francisco Alvarez and his growth, and some minor roster shuffling this week.

Mets could swoop in and ‘steal’ Yankees’ star outfielder

The Mets’ need for an impact outfielder has pushed Cody Bellinger to the forefront of their offseason discussions. With Starling Marte now a free agent and the possibility of losing Pete Alonso, New York is searching for athleticism, defensive versatility, and a left-handed bat capable of anchoring the lineup.

Bellinger checks all of those boxes after hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a career-low strikeout rate in 2025. His defensive metrics — including 12 defensive runs saved and strong performance at all three outfield spots — only make the fit stronger.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees still hold pole position in the Bellinger sweepstakes, but the Mets have both the financial flexibility and roster motivation to make a serious push if negotiations stall in the Bronx. With Starling Marte and Cedric Mullins hitting free agency and Alonso’s future uncertain, the Mets have multiple openings that Bellinger could help address. Citi Field also suits his profile well, as most of his home runs from last season would have cleared the fences there, giving the Mets confidence that his power would translate.

If the Yankees hesitate on contract length or structure, the Mets can step in with a decisive offer. Pairing Bellinger with Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo could create one of the strongest outfields in baseball while giving the Mets a more dynamic offensive foundation heading into 2026. Whether they act depends on timing, but Bellinger represents the kind of move that could reshape the lineup immediately.

The Mets might’ve cracked the code on their high-upside catcher

Francisco Alvarez’s 2025 season reinforced why the Mets still view him as one of their most important long-term pieces. Despite missing time due to surgery on a sprained UCL in his right thumb, Alvarez produced strong numbers over 76 games, hitting .256/.339/.447 with 11 home runs and a 124 wRC+. Offensively, he profiles among the best young catchers in baseball, with standout hard-hit rates and exit velocity that point toward even greater potential. His ability to drive the ball to right field also suggests untapped power if he begins turning more pitches toward Citi Field’s shorter left-field wall.

Defensively, Alvarez remains a work in progress. He graded well in caught stealing and pop time, showcasing his arm strength, but struggled with blocking and framing — common challenges for young catchers still adapting to the speed and precision required at the position. The Mets believe these areas can improve with experience and coaching, especially given Alvarez’s age and athleticism.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The organization views Alvarez as a rare two-way catching prospect: a player who can offer middle-of-the-order impact while continuing to develop behind the plate. The flashes of growth he showed in 2025 strengthen the belief that he can become one of the most complete catchers in the league. With proper support, Alvarez could anchor the Mets’ lineup and catching corps for years to come.

Mets have 2 clear-cut non-tender candidates ahead of Friday deadline

The Mets opened the early offseason by cutting ties with Frankie Montas and adding outfield prospect Nick Morabito to the 40-man roster, signaling a front office preparing for a winter of difficult choices. The next major deadline arrives Friday, when clubs must tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. While several Mets — including David Peterson, Tyrone Taylor, Francisco Alvarez, Luis Torrens, Huascar Brazoban, and Reed Garrett — are clear candidates to be tendered, the team still faces important roster decisions that will shape their flexibility over the coming months.

Two pitchers stand out as likely non-tender candidates. Max Kranick, projected at roughly $1 million, recently underwent flexor tendon repair surgery and is expected to miss most of 2026. His recovery timeline forces the Mets to weigh whether occupying a roster spot is worth the long-term uncertainty. Tylor Megill, projected at $2.6 million, had Tommy John surgery in late September and is almost certain to miss the entire 2026 season. Despite delivering a 3.95 ERA last year, keeping him on the roster would mean paying through rehab with no immediate return.

These decisions reflect the broader reality facing the Mets: they need meaningful upgrades, not marginal tweaks, to escape the middle of the National League. Every 40-man roster spot carries value, especially with free agency and trade opportunities ahead. How the Mets balance cost, depth, and upside will reveal their priorities as they navigate a winter full of pivotal choices.

