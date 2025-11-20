The New York Mets need another outfielder, and the timing couldn’t be clearer. Starling Marte is officially a free agent, the lineup could lose Pete Alonso, and the front office wants more athleticism and versatility across the roster. That combination has pushed one big name into the conversation: Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees may still be the favorites to bring him back, but money talks in free agency, and no franchise is willing to spend more boldly than the Mets when they believe a player can shift their trajectory. If there were ever a moment to pry away a star from across town, this would be it, and for the second offseason in a row!

Why Bellinger fits what the Mets need right now

The Mets have spent the past year reshaping their identity around athleticism, contact skills, and defensive strength. Bellinger checks every box. At 30, he’s coming off one of his best seasons in years, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers, 98 RBIs, and a career-low 13.7 percent strikeout rate.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

More importantly, his defensive value remains elite. He finished 2025 with 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average while playing all three outfield spots. That kind of versatility is exactly what the Mets lost when Marte hit the market and what they need to support a pitching staff that will rely on weak contact as much as swing-and-miss.

New York also doesn’t have to worry about Citi Field sabotaging Bellinger’s power numbers. Of his 29 home runs last season, 25 would have gone out in Queens. His swing isn’t dependent on a short porch or a friendly wind tunnel. It’s built on loft, timing, and barrel consistency, all of which translated last year.

Plug him next to Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo, and the Mets could roll out one of the best outfield trios in the sport.

Money changes everything

The Yankees’ preference is to run it back with Bellinger, especially after retaining Trent Grisham afrter his qualifying offer surprise. But they also have a luxury-tax ceiling creeping closer, roster holes to fill on the pitching side, and a long-term financial picture that includes several massive contracts.

The Mets aren’t boxed into those same concerns.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

“If Bellinger and the Yankees can’t find common ground, the Mets could swoop in and steal a star from their crosstown rivals for a second straight offseason. The Mets clearly have the financial wherewithal to sign Bellinger, and with the lineup potentially facing the loss of Pete Alonso, adding a big bat will be in their plans this winter. Starling Marte and Cedric Mullins are free agents, leaving an opening in the outfield, though Alonso’s departure would also leave the Mets in need of a first baseman.”

That’s the key. Money won’t stop the Mets. Opportunity won’t either.

If the Yankees hesitate on years or structure, the Mets can step in with a clean offer, aggressive guarantees, and the promise of being the missing piece on a roster trying to compete immediately.

Building around Soto, Bellinger, and Nimmo would reshape the Mets’ offense

The Mets’ biggest flaw last season wasn’t effort or approach — it was punch. Too many innings went by without traffic on the bases, and too many rallies stalled because they lacked an extra hitter who could change a game with one swing.

Bellinger fixes that instantly.

He’s a power bat with elite athleticism. He runs well, defends well, and has the kind of steady offensive floor that keeps a lineup from going stale. Even with Alonso potentially walking, the Mets wouldn’t be conceding anything offensively by adding Bellinger. They’d be shifting their strength from first base to the outfield while gaining a more dynamic player (who can also play first base, by the way).

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The decision may ultimately come down to timing

If the Yankees move quickly and lock Bellinger into a long-term deal, this dies before it starts. But if negotiations drag, the Mets can pounce — and there’s real belief internally that they should.

They need an impact outfielder. They need a left-handed hitter with defensive value. They need someone who elevates them immediately.

Cody Bellinger checks every box.

And if the Mets want to make a statement heading into 2026, this is the move that does it.