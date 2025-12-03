The New York Mets would be wise to at least consider a reunion with elite defender Harrison Bader to help fill their multiple outfield voids, while Nolan McLean’s emergence suggests the team doesn’t need to trade for an ace. In other news, Cody Bellinger’s market is said to be heating up, so don’t blink, or you might miss something big!

Mets Reunion? The Defensive Ace Who Can Fix Center Field

The Mets could consider a reunion with Harrison Bader, a player whose offensive breakout last season comes with as many red flags as it does reasons for optimism. While his 17 homers and 122 wRC+ jump off the page, the underlying data suggests regression is likely — his strikeout rate climbed, his expected metrics lagged behind his results, and the gap between the two makes any team paying for that production vulnerable to disappointment.

But Bader’s offensive volatility isn’t the whole story. His elite defense remains a bankable asset, and the Mets badly need stability in the outfield, especially with Juan Soto’s glove offering little insurance and Jeff McNeil likely on the trade block. Bader’s glove, experience, and reliability would also help protect top prospect Carson Benge from being rushed into an everyday role too soon.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A projected two-year deal in the $25–30 million range would be a calculated gamble — one that carries real downside with the bat but rock-solid value with the glove. For a team chasing October margins, that floor might be worth the cost.

The 2.06 ERA That Proves Mets Don’t Need To Trade For An Ace

As the Mets explore outside pitching options, an internal answer may be staring them right in the face: Nolan McLean. The 24-year-old quietly delivered one of the most dominant small-sample pitching performances in the league, pairing a 2.06 ERA with elite strikeout numbers and a ground-ball rate north of 61%. His pitch mix — highlighted by a suffocating sinker and a curveball that opponents barely touched — already reads like the foundation of a future frontline starter.

He’s not a finished product. The sweeper needs work, the hard-contact rate must come down, and generating more chases would unlock another level. But the blueprint is there, and the Mets are building a roster that could thrive without splurging for a top-of-market arm. With Devin Williams already signed and continued talks with Edwin Díaz, the front office envisions a “super bullpen” that complements a young rotation anchored by McLean by 2026.

Rather than emptying the farm for a mid-rotation name, the Mets might simply be ready to hand the ball to their homegrown flamethrower and let his development dictate their ceiling.

Free agent outfielder’s market is ‘hot’ with Mets among those in the race

Trading Brandon Nimmo created an immediate void in the Mets’ outfield and lineup structure, pushing the team into the thick of Cody Bellinger’s increasingly active market. With Juan Soto entrenched in right and Carson Benge nearing MLB readiness, the Mets need both stability and high-end production — qualities Bellinger showed last year with 29 homers, 98 RBI, and a 4.9-WAR season in the Bronx.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His fit is undeniable: left-handed power, defensive versatility, postseason experience, and a lineup presence the Mets could use as they try to evolve from promising to truly dangerous. But the price tag will be steep, and the Mets are juggling serious pitching needs that could complicate their willingness to commit long term. It’s a classic roster-building dilemma — choosing between the impact bat that upgrades the offense today and the financial flexibility needed to fix the rotation tomorrow.

The interest is real, the opening is obvious, and the move would reshape the lineup overnight. Whether it’s the right moment to strike will reveal how aggressively the Mets intend to push toward contention in 2026.

