84.1% is the percentage of runners Nolan McLean stranded on base last season, a number that screams “ace” louder than any free agent check the New York Mets could possibly write. While the fanbase is busy doom-scrolling through lists of available starting pitchers, the front office might have already found their 2026 savior sitting right in their own clubhouse.

It is no secret that the Mets are expected to add some starting pitching reinforcements this offseason. With Dylan Cease already off the board, the panic is starting to set in for some. Sure, Michael King from the San Diego Padres makes a lot of sense, and names like MacKenzie Gore or even Edward Cabrera are floating around the trade market. But why empty the farm system for a mid-rotation arm when you have a 24-year-old flamethrower ready to take the ball?

Nolan McLean Is The Ace Nobody Is Talking About

The Mets may feel they already have their ace for 2026 on the roster in Nolan McLean. The kid didn’t just pitch well last season; he dominated. McLean posted a 2.06 ERA over 40 innings this past season, a sample size small enough to ignore but loud enough to demand attention.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

He struck out 10.69 batters per nine innings, ranking among the best in baseball in strikeout rate. Even more impressive for a young power pitcher is his ability to keep the ball on the ground, sporting an elite 61.1% ground ball rate. When you combine high strikeouts with ground balls, you have the formula for a Cy Young contender.

A Nasty Arsenal With Room for Refinement

McLean has a nasty arsenal that includes a sinker, sweeper, curveball, and four-seam fastball, but the specific metrics tell the real story. His sinker produced a .193 batting average and his curveball held hitters to a microscopic .074 average. Those are phenomenal, video-game numbers.

However, he isn’t a finished product yet. His sweeper could use a bit more refinement after logging a .361 average against. He also needs to limit the hard contact; his hard-hit percentage came in at 43.4% last year, which is below average. He was above average in whiff rate but needs to generate a bit more chases to become truly unhittable.

The Mets “Super Bullpen” Strategy

The vision for 2026 is becoming clear. The Mets visualize McLean being one of the best young pitchers in baseball moving forward. If he can step up as their ace, one more stabilizing veteran in the rotation could be enough to get them over the hump.

This is especially true given the team’s aggressive bullpen construction. They signed Devin Williams on Monday night and are still in talks with Edwin Diaz. If you pair a super bullpen with a rotation anchored by McLean’s electric stuff, you don’t need to overpay for a name like Tariq Skubal right now (just wait until 2027 free agency).. The realistic outcome this offseason is relying on the internal monster they’ve developed and letting the kids play.