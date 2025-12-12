The New York Mets have been connected to two stars in the prime of their careers: pitcher Tarik Skubal and center fielder Luis Robert. They did lose the opportunity to sign Robert Suarez for their bullpen, though. Let’s dive into Friday’s news!

Mets eye top SP on the market, debate going ‘all-in’ to acquire him

The Mets’ offseason has become a slow-moving referendum on their biggest flaw: a rotation that fell apart months before the winter even began. Once Dylan Cease landed in Toronto, the urgency became louder, exposing how few true frontline options remained. The Mets have explored alternatives such as Tatsuya Imai, Ranger Suárez, and Framber Valdez, but each choice comes with complications.

Imai has talent but no MLB track record, and betting on an NPB transition is risky for a team trying to stabilize a shaky pitching staff. Suárez and Valdez, while established, have accumulated enough high-leverage innings to raise questions about durability and peak longevity.

Tarik Skubal, however, exists in a category of his own. With consecutive Cy Young Awards, elite strikeout numbers, and sustained year-over-year improvement, he represents the kind of foundational upgrade the Mets lack.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will demand a massive return, likely including MLB-ready talent and premium prospects, but the Mets’ current trajectory makes hesitation dangerous. After already losing key contributors this offseason, the organization can’t afford a passive winter. Skubal is more than an upgrade—he’s a potential franchise anchor—and the Mets may have reached the point where boldness is the only winning strategy left. The team is debating whether to go all-in on him or not.

The Ultimate Gamble: Mets eyeing trade for boom-or-bust outfielder

In their search for outfield help after moving Brandon Nimmo, the Mets have turned their attention to Chicago’s Luis Robert Jr.—a player defined equally by electrifying talent and frustrating inconsistency. Reports indicate the Mets have checked in, but negotiations quickly hit turbulence due to Robert’s contract and recent performance. Coming off a down season, Robert no longer looks like the MVP-caliber force he was in 2023, when he blasted 38 home runs and posted a robust 129 wRC+. His 2025 campaign, marked by a .223 average and declining plate discipline, painted a very different picture: a gifted athlete struggling to tap into his power consistently.

Still, his tools are hard to dismiss. Robert remains an above-average defender with elite bat speed and continued success against left-handed pitching. The complicating factor is financial. The Mets want salary relief from Chicago before parting with meaningful prospects, but White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is opposed to subsidizing any part of Robert’s $20 million 2026 salary. That stalemate has cooled momentum and forced New York to consider whether its resources are better allocated toward more dependable outfielders. While Robert’s upside is undeniable, the risk-reward profile—and the cost—make this a move the Mets may ultimately pass on.

The ‘Perfect’ Fit Gone: Mets lose out on high-velocity free agent reliever

The Mets’ bullpen plans suffered a major setback when the Braves swooped in to sign Robert Suarez, eliminating the possibility of pairing his triple-digit velocity with Devin Williams in what could’ve been one of baseball’s most intimidating late-inning duos. Suarez’s three-year, $45 million deal was rich, but many viewed it as a worthwhile investment given his elite fastball and track record in high-leverage situations. The Mets opted not to match that level of spending, especially after already devoting significant resources to Williams and watching Edwin Díaz secure a hefty contract elsewhere.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The decision leaves their bullpen in an awkward middle ground, still lacking the swing-and-miss setup arm needed to shorten games the way Díaz once did. For Atlanta, Suarez’s arrival strengthens a unit that already plays a central role in their annual contention, making the move doubly damaging for New York. While the Mets can repurpose the saved money to address holes in the rotation or lineup, the immediate effect is a missed chance to keep pace in the division. The Braves acted decisively; the Mets opted for restraint. Whether that restraint pays off—or simply leaves them chasing Atlanta from behind—now becomes one of the defining questions of their offseason.

