The New York Mets witnessed how the Baltimore Orioles signed Pete Alonso, their all-time home runs leader and fan favorite, to a mammoth deal. Meanwhile, the Mets are now interested in Robert Suarez after missing out on Edwin Diaz. Let’s dive into the news!

Another gut punch for the Mets: Orioles agree to five-year contract with Pete Alonso

The Mets’ offseason unraveled in real time at the Winter Meetings, capped by the gut-punch departure of Pete Alonso to the Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal. New York knew the market could get aggressive, but they didn’t expect Baltimore to go that high for a first baseman they viewed as defensively limited and risky on a long-term commitment. Other teams disagreed, valuing Alonso’s durability, leadership, and elite production. The Mets drew a hard line; the Orioles paid for a middle-of-the-order anchor.

Orioles, 1B Pete Alonso reportedly agree to 5-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/joQjttQhXG — MLB (@MLB) December 10, 2025

Losing Alonso wasn’t an isolated blow—it came on the heels of missing out on Kyle Schwarber and watching Edwin Díaz exit, creating a widening disconnect between the front office’s messaging and the roster’s reality. Fans are left wondering what the broader vision is when a franchise cornerstone walks out during an already fragile winter. Alonso brought stability, star power, and an identity the Mets now have to replace both statistically and emotionally.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

With momentum slipping away, the pressure shifts squarely to David Stearns. Every move from here carries added scrutiny, and the margin for error is shrinking. If the Mets want to reshape their direction, this is the moment when clarity and conviction matter most.

Mets’ move on free agent reliever would create a lethal 8th-9th combo

Edwin Díaz’s move to the Dodgers triggered shock and frustration in Queens, especially given reports he felt blindsided by the Mets’ pursuit of Devin Williams. But beneath the emotional fallout, Stearns may have executed a calculated bullpen reset. Replacing Díaz with Williams on a far more manageable three-year, $51 million contract gives the Mets a high-end relief ace without the long-term financial weight Los Angeles now bears.

New York isn’t stopping there. They’ve opened discussions with veteran right-hander Robert Suarez, whose power fastball, elite strikeout rate, and impressive command would create a formidable late-inning pairing with Williams.

Suarez’s short-term contract profile fits perfectly with the organization’s desire to contend now without overcommitting later. His pure velocity and contrasting approach make him an ideal eighth-inning presence and a stabilizing force for a bullpen that too often struggled with walks.

Mets are prioritizing an extension for 37-year-old clubhouse leader

While much of the fanbase obsesses over splashier pursuits, the Mets are quietly exploring a reunion with Starling Marte—a move that could pay off in ways that go beyond the box score. Marte is no longer the elite athlete he once was, but his bat still plays. A 112 wRC+ in 2025 proves he can produce in a more limited role, especially against left-handed pitching. As a fourth outfielder or platoon piece, he offers stability the roster currently lacks.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

There’s also the human element: Marte remains one of Juan Soto’s closest friends, and his presence in the clubhouse has long been praised by teammates. For an organization attempting to build a winning culture while wooing a generational superstar, maintaining that leadership structure matters. Marte understands New York, embraces the pressure, and brings professionalism that can steady an evolving roster.

A team-friendly deal would give the Mets a high-character veteran, depth insurance, and a stabilizing influence for both the clubhouse and their most important player. It’s a low-risk move with clear benefits, making a reunion feel not just logical but likely.

