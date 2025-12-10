While the entire baseball world is fixated on whether the New York Mets will back up the Brinks truck another star outfielder or extend Pete Alonso, David Stearns is quietly maneuvering to secure the glue that holds the clubhouse together.

The potential reunion with veteran outfielder Starling Marte might feel like an afterthought to fans dreaming of a billion-dollar payroll, but it represents a shrewd piece of roster construction. According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, there is mutual interest in a return, and frankly, it makes too much sense to ignore.

Marte is no longer the dynamic, base-stealing terror who patrolled right field in his prime, but dismissing him as “washed” ignores the production he quietly delivered in 2025.

At 37 years old, he still managed to post a 112 wRC+, meaning he was 12% better than the league-average hitter despite his diminishing speed. In a lineup that often struggled with consistency, having a veteran who can still put the bat on the ball and work professional at-bats is a luxury the Mets shouldn’t be quick to discard.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Bat That Still Plays in Queens

We need to be realistic about what Marte brings to the table at this stage of his career; he isn’t going to win a Gold Glove or steal 40 bases, but the bat remains surprisingly potent. His ability to hit fastballs and punish mistakes allowed him to remain a productive offensive piece last season, specifically against left-handed pitching. The Mets need depth pieces who accept their roles, and Marte has transitioned gracefully from a superstar into a reliable professional hitter.

The days of relying on him to play 150 games are over, but as a fourth outfielder or a platoon option, he offers significantly more upside than a generic replacement-level player. If the Mets can sign him to a team-friendly deal that reflects his status as a role player rather than a starter, the value proposition is undeniable. He knows the city, he can handle the pressure, and he provides insurance for an outfield group that has plenty of question marks heading into the winter.

The “Soto Factor” Is the Real Currency

Let’s stop pretending this is strictly about baseball metrics; bringing back Starling Marte is a direct play to keep Juan Soto comfortable and happy in Queens. The two are extremely close friends, and in the modern NBA-ification of MLB free agency, those personal relationships matter more than front offices like to admit. Having a mentor and a confidant in the locker room matters at the end of the day, especially when it comes to a player who will probably earn $800 million during the duration of his contract.

Beyond the Soto connection, Marte’s leadership in the clubhouse has been cited repeatedly by teammates as a stabilizing force during turbulent stretches. The Mets are trying to build a culture of winning, and you need veterans who have been through the wars to guide the younger core. Losing a respected voice like Marte while simultaneously trying to integrate new stars could disrupt the chemistry Stearns has worked hard to cultivate.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead: A Low-Risk Reunion

This deal feels inevitable because it checks every box for a contending team looking to round out its roster with high-character veterans. Marte wants to be here, the Mets need offensive depth, and the superstar they are courting loves him like family. It is a low-risk, high-reward move that solidifies the bench and keeps the vibes immaculate in the clubhouse.

David Stearns doesn’t need to overthink this one; sign the check, bring “Uncle Starling” back to Queens.