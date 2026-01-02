The New York Mets want Framber Valdez, but a familiar foe, one that has already taken Pete Alonso away from them, appears in their way: the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, the Mets can’t be ruled out as suitors for Kyle Tucker and, potentially, Eugenio Suarez, too.

AL East powerhouse is competing with Mets for Framber Valdez’s signature

Baltimore’s aggressive offseason has forced the Mets into an uncomfortable spotlight. After prying Pete Alonso away with a massive deal, the Orioles have now emerged as a serious rival for Framber Valdez — a pitcher the Mets badly need after missing out on other frontline options. With Tatsuya Imai already off the board, Valdez represents one of the last realistic paths to rotation stability, even if his ceiling no longer screams “ace.”

The Orioles and Mets have been the two clubs most often connected to Framber Valdez, per @Feinsand pic.twitter.com/wVCYI2V0Ek — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) January 2, 2026

Valdez’s value lies less in dominance and more in dependability. He still logs heavy innings, keeps the ball on the ground, and competes deep into games — traits the Mets’ rotation has sorely lacked. While his ERA has crept upward and his margin for error has thinned, his floor remains attractive for a team burned by volatility in recent seasons.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The problem is timing and competition. The Orioles can offer momentum, youth, and a defined role without pressure to be the savior. If Baltimore lands Valdez too, it will underline the Mets’ biggest offseason challenge: urgency. Waiting has already cost them once, and another delay could reinforce why last season slipped away late.

Mets ‘can’t be counted out on Kyle Tucker’, per MLB insider

With spring training approaching, the Mets’ outfield situation looks unfinished and increasingly loud. Juan Soto anchors right field, but beyond him the depth chart is thin, temporary, and uninspiring — the result of a winter that stripped the outfield down to its foundation. Moves involving Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Jose Siri, and Cedric Mullins created clarity, but also exposed how much work remains.

That clarity has pushed the Mets toward big-game hunting, and Kyle Tucker fits the profile almost too cleanly. Reports indicate the Mets have explored the market despite an expected price north of $350 million. Tucker offers elite two-way production, left-handed power, speed, and defense — a rare combination that would immediately transform both the lineup and the field.

The question isn’t affordability, but conviction. The Mets showed with Soto that they’ll act decisively when they view a player as foundational. Tucker would require the same belief. Signing him would signal a refusal to accept half-measures in the outfield; passing would suggest a more conservative, distributed-risk approach. With time dwindling, the Mets’ silence may soon answer which path they’re choosing.

The Mets have a golden opportunity to snag Eugenio Suarez on a discount

Jorge Polanco’s arrival may end up reshaping far more than the designated hitter spot. Internally, the Mets are increasingly confident he can handle significant time at first base in 2026, a shift that opens the door for another major offensive addition without clogging the infield long-term.

That opportunity points directly to Eugenio Suárez, one of the last true power bats on the market. Coming off a 49-homer season, Suárez offers exactly the type of thunder the Mets lost with Pete Alonso’s departure. While his profile is swing-and-miss heavy, his elite barrel rate and pull power would play well at Citi Field, and his projected short-term deal minimizes risk.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensively, Suárez remains capable enough at third base to serve as both insurance and competition for Brett Baty. The arrangement provides lineup flexibility, preserves prospect timelines, and adds undeniable slugging without committing years into the future. For a team aiming to score in bunches and contend in a brutal division, it’s a pragmatic power play hiding in plain sight.

