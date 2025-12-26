The offseason has been a weird one for the New York Mets, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes they have at least one big free agent signing or trade in them. One of them could be pitcher Framber Valdez, whom they recently talked to, but he might not be the best fit and could already be declining. Let’s review Friday’s post-Christmas news!

Mets ‘expected’ to execute a possible double move for a free agent and trade star

The Mets’ offseason has been defined less by noise and more by intent. Rather than chasing headlines, the front office has quietly dismantled a familiar core and begun reshaping the roster around David Stearns’ long-term vision.

High-end bullpen additions like Devin Williams and Luke Weaver signal a desire to build reliable depth, while the trades of Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo—and the departures of Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz—mark a clean break from a group that had run its course. Veteran replacements such as Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco bring professionalism, defensive stability, and flexibility, even if the roster still has glaring holes to fill.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeff Passan frames this reset as a cultural reboot more than a talent swap, arguing that Stearns is finally free to build deliberately instead of patching inherited problems. While the approach may test patience, it doesn’t rule out aggression. The Mets are still expected to pursue impact talent—names like Cody Bellinger or a frontline starter loom large—and the plan appears to be about timing rather than restraint. Clear the deck, stabilize the bullpen, and strike big when the right fit emerges.

READ MORE

Mets meeting with Framber Valdez signals a potential free agency trap

As the Mets hunt for rotation help, Framber Valdez has emerged as a serious target, and a meeting has already taken place, but the underlying data suggests caution. On paper, Valdez offers durability and experience, coming off a near-200-inning season with a mid-3s ERA. Dig deeper, though, and the warning signs stack up quickly. Hitters are squaring him up at alarming rates, with his hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity ranking near the bottom of the league—an indication that his margin for error is shrinking.

A noticeable dip in fastball velocity only compounds the concern, especially for a pitcher entering his age-33 season. While Valdez still excels at inducing ground balls, leaning so heavily on that skill while allowing loud contact is a dangerous formula over time. For a Mets team seeking stability, committing major money to a pitcher whose profile points toward decline could be a misstep unless the contract terms significantly hedge that risk.

READ MORE

Mets could create a super bullpen with Seranthony Domínguez acquisition

The Mets’ investment in the bullpen doesn’t have to stop with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. Adding Seranthony Dominguez could turn a strength into a defining weapon, creating a dominant late-inning trio capable of shortening games to six innings. Dominguez’s 2025 numbers paint the picture of a power arm still very much intact: upper-90s velocity, elite swing-and-miss rates, and underlying metrics that show hitters struggle to make meaningful contact when he’s around the zone.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The gamble lies in his command. Dominguez’s walk rate was among the worst in baseball, introducing volatility that inflates his WHIP and creates unnecessary traffic. Still, his diverse pitch mix and bat-missing ability make him an intriguing bet for a team confident in its coaching and structure. If the Mets believe they can tame the walks even slightly, a bullpen featuring Williams, Weaver, and Dominguez would give them one of the most intimidating back ends in the league.

READ MORE