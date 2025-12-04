New York Mets new signing Devin Williams, who spent the 2025 campaign with the New York Yankees, trolled Bombers’ fans allegedly in his DMs, while the organization could be planning further pitching acquisitions, including Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.

Devin Williams rips ungrateful Yankees fans after signing with Mets

Devin Williams’ move from the Yankees to the Mets isn’t just a standard free-agency switch — it’s a parting shot wrapped in a contract. After months of hearing boos, criticism, and outright hostility, Williams used his exit as a chance to call out Yankees fans who wanted him gone but suddenly felt betrayed when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal in Queens. His message was simple: you can’t chase a player out of town and then complain when he finds a new home.

The Mets, meanwhile, are making a calculated bet. Williams’ 4.79 ERA from 2025 hides how dominant he looked late in the season and how strong his underlying metrics remained throughout his struggles. They’re banking on the version of him who finished the year — not the one fans yelled about in May — and they’re getting a closer who enters Citi Field with an oversized chip on his shoulder. With Edwin Diaz’s future uncertain, the Mets now have both high-end insurance and a potential replacement who thrives on spite.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

READ MORE

Mets could be plotting trade to bring Twins ace to Queens

The Mets aren’t pretending their rotation is fine — they’re acting like a team that knows it needs multiple starters and is willing to explore every possible avenue to get them. They’ve checked in on top free agents, evaluated big-name trade targets, and kept conversations alive across the league. Amid all that noise, one name has emerged as both attainable and genuinely impactful: Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan.

Ryan’s appeal is obvious. He just delivered 171 innings of 3.42-ERA baseball with nearly 200 strikeouts, and his deceptive fastball profile fits perfectly with the modern pitching landscape. He’s reliable, improving, and under control through 2027. That makes him expensive — the Twins reportedly like Mets prospect Jonah Tong as a starting point — but both teams are well-positioned to talk. Minnesota has pitching depth, the Mets have young arms to dangle, and the fit is clean. The only question is whether either side will blink when it’s time to finalize the price.

READ MORE

Yankees ‘not expected to be a threat’ to sign Mets’ elite free agent

Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso have been central figures of this winter’s free-agent buzz, each drawing interest for different reasons. Diaz, in particular, has been tied to the Yankees in rumor cycles despite the fit never truly lining up with their offseason strategy. With New York already investing in David Bednar as their closer for 2026, insiders like Jack Curry have all but shut the door on a Diaz pursuit — not because the Yankees don’t value him, but because he simply doesn’t fit their current blueprint.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Diaz’s market has been complicated by his contractual expectations. He’s seeking a five-year deal worth around $20 million annually, a level both the Mets and Dodgers have hesitated to enter. The Mets, in fact, have reportedly drawn a hard line at three years, applying the disciplined approach David Stearns has shown throughout his tenure. It creates a tension point: the Mets want the player but refuse to overextend for a volatile position. Whether Diaz returns may ultimately depend on how much he’s willing to compromise, because the Yankees — the team most often thrown into the conversation — aren’t pushing in at all.

READ MORE