“For a bunch of people that didn’t want me back on your team, y’all sure are mad in the DM’s.” Picture Devin Williams hitting send on that Instagram story, a digital middle finger aimed directly at the Bronx faithful who spent the last six months dragging his name through the mud.

It was the perfect mic drop for a player who just secured a three-year, $45 million bag from the New York Mets, effectively trading pinstripes for orange and blue while checking his receipts on the way out the door. The message was clear: you can’t run a guy out of town and then cry foul when he moves across the city to help your crosstown rival.

Devin Williams Exposes The Hypocrisy Of New York Yankees Fans

The reaction from Yankees fans to Williams signing in Queens is a masterclass in hypocrisy. For the better part of the 2025 season, the Bronx bleachers treated Williams like a liability rather than an asset. They fixated on the volatility, the blown saves, and the frustration of watching a high-profile acquisition struggle to find his footing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now that he is gone, suddenly the narrative has shifted to betrayal. Williams called it out perfectly because he knows the truth about his tenure in stripes. The fanbase wanted him gone when he was putting runners on base, but now that he is poised to lock down games for the Mets, the regret is setting in. It is a classic case of sports entitlement, where fans believe they own a player’s loyalty even after stripping away his confidence.

Mets Bet Big On A Bounce-Back Performance

Let’s be honest about the numbers, because they tell a complicated story. The 31-year-old was undeniably volatile in 2025, posting a 4.79 ERA that looks ugly on the back of a baseball card. He blew multiple saves and often made the ninth inning feel like a tightrope walk over a pit of spikes.

However, the Mets front office isn’t paying $45 million for the surface-level ERA; they are paying for the guy who looked like a top-five reliever in baseball down the stretch. Once his confidence started to settle in late in the season, the dominance returned. His underlying metrics remained fantastic throughout the struggles, suggesting that the bad results were more bad luck than bad stuff. The Mets are betting on that regression to the mean, and if they get the version of Williams we saw in September, this contract is a steal.

A Vendetta Born In The Bronx Fuels The Mets Bullpen

The most dangerous thing in sports is a player with a chip on his shoulder, and Williams is walking into Citi Field with a boulder on his. He has a legitimate vendetta against the Yankees now, fueled by every nasty DM and boo bird he endured during his slump. He is looking to prove he is much better than what the fans clearly had to say about him.

This isn’t just about money; it is about vindication. Every save he secures for the Mets will be a direct rebuttal to the comments section that tried to bury him. For a Mets team that needs an edge, having a closer who is motivated by pure spite is a dangerous weapon to have in the arsenal.

Smart Insurance For Edwin Diaz In Queens

Beyond the drama, this is simply good business for the Mets. Williams serves as a high-end insurance policy if Edwin Diaz ends up departing in free agency. You cannot leave the closer role to chance in a market this competitive.

If Diaz stays, the Mets have built a super-bullpen that shortens games to seven innings. If Diaz walks, they seamlessly pivot to Williams, a guy with elite stuff who has already proven he can handle the pressure of New York, even if the first go-around was rocky. The Mets capitalized on the Yankees’ impatience, and now they get to reap the rewards of a motivated, well-paid assassin in the late innings.