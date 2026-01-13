The New York Mets don’t want to offer Kyle Tucker a nine or ten-year deal, but they do have a tempting offer of between $40 and $50 million per season, according to recent reports. They are betting on a high-AAV, short-term deal in which Tucker can make a difference and then re-enter the market at 31 years old. Meanwhile, the organization should strongly consider bringing back Starling Marte. Let’s examine all news!

Mets are offering Kyle Tucker a boatload of money on a short-term deal

The Mets’ offseason outfield work has crossed the line from tinkering into full-scale reconstruction. After clearing out multiple incumbents, the depth chart is thin behind Juan Soto, and that void has pushed the front office toward bolder thinking.

Rather than settling for a safe, versatile option, New York is exploring a move that would fundamentally change the lineup’s gravity: Kyle Tucker.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

His blend of power, speed, and pressure fits the Mets’ immediate contention window, and the club’s reported willingness to offer a short-term, high-dollar deal reflects a desire to win now without sacrificing future flexibility. It’s a calculated gamble—one that prioritizes impact over comfort and keeps the long-term picture intact.

The Mets have a critical Starling Marte decision to make and a deal might be on the table

Not every potential move is about maximizing upside; some are about preserving balance. The Mets’ growing interest in bringing back Starling Marte falls squarely into that category. While Marte is no longer a defensive fixture or a full-time player, his bat remains useful in a limited role, and his influence in the clubhouse carries real weight—especially with Juan Soto, who has openly championed his return.

In a cool market that favors short, affordable deals, Marte represents a low-risk way to stabilize both the bench and the room. For a team built around a superstar investment, keeping trusted voices nearby can be just as valuable as squeezing out marginal WAR.

The Mets boast two top-10 prospects on the 2026 right-handed pitcher list

While much of the focus stays on the roster’s present, the Mets’ future is quietly taking shape on the mound. MLB Pipeline’s latest rankings highlight a system suddenly rich in high-end right-handed pitching, led by Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

McLean has already shown he can thrive in the majors, pairing strikeout stuff with elite ground-ball rates that scream frontline starter. Tong’s path has been bumpier, but his minor league dominance and rare fastball traits point to enormous upside once command catches up. Together, they represent more than prospect hype—they’re proof of a sustainable blueprint that allows the Mets to chase stars without losing control of tomorrow.

