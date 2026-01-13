Sometimes, a roster move isn’t about Wins Above Replacement; it’s about keeping the $700 million investment happy. The New York Mets are reportedly gaining significant traction on a potential extension for veteran outfielder Starling Marte, a development that might confuse the analytics department but makes all the sense in the world to anyone inside the clubhouse.

While Marte is no longer the dynamic, base-stealing terror of his prime, he remains a critical pillar of the team’s culture and, perhaps most importantly, the closest friend and mentor to superstar Juan Soto.

Soto has been vocal about his desire to see Marte return, reportedly referring to him as the “captain” of the team due to his leadership skills. When your franchise cornerstone advocates for a guy, you listen, especially when that guy can still offer professional at-bats. This isn’t just a charity case for an aging veteran; it’s a strategic move to maintain the chemistry that helped fuel the Mets’ recent competitive window.

Starling Marte’s Bat Still Plays, Even if the Legs Don’t

We need to be honest about what Marte is at 37 years old. The days of him patrolling center field or swiping 40 bags are gone—his sprint speed has dipped to the 28th percentile, and his defensive range is virtually non-existent at this stage. However, if you look at the 2025 numbers, the bat is far from dead.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Marte slashed .270/.335/.410 last season over 98 games, posting a 112 wRC+. That means he was 12% better than the league-average hitter, a remarkably solid output for a player transitioning into a part-time DH and bench role. He chipped in 9 home runs and 7 stolen bases, proving he can still punish mistakes and provide situational value. He isn’t a starter anymore, but as a guy who crushes lefties and provides a professional approach off the bench, he is infinitely more valuable than a generic Triple-A call-up.

A “Cool” Market Meets a Warm Reunion

The financial reality is that Marte isn’t going to break the bank, which aligns perfectly with David Stearns’ disciplined spending. According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the market dynamics are setting up for a logical, low-risk reunion.

“It’s a wait-and-see market. The Mets and Marte have mutual interest, with his market being really cool. That’s where he is in his career, at 37 years old and profiling as a DH. He’s a great clubhouse guy and leader, and fits with Soto.”

This is the definition of a “vibes” signing that actually carries baseball merit. You bring him back on a one-year deal, you let him mentor the young Dominican players who look up to him, and you give Juan Soto his preferred wingman.

If Marte can give you 300 quality at-bats and keep the clubhouse morale high, he is worth every penny of a short-term contract. Sometimes the most valuable metric isn’t found on a spreadsheet—it’s found in the happiness of your superstars.